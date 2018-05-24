‘The Hills’ Alum Spencer Pratt Stars In Interesting New YouTube Series

Spencer Pratt is taking to YouTube to show off his healing talents in quite a unique way.

The former reality star recently shared a teaser for his new show, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You. In the trailer for the show, Pratt tells fans that a lot of them may remember him from his controversial days on The Hills while others just know him from his popular Snapchat videos where he can often be seen feeding hummingbirds.

But when The Hills ended, Spencer confesses that he didn’t like the person that he was on the show. Now, the 34-year-old tells fans that he is on a new journey to find love and to heel his mind, body, and spirit, and he wants to bring fans along with him on the ride.

“Here on this new series, we’re going to seek enlightenment, positive energy and new tools that can help myself and you all love ourselves.”

He also tells viewers that together, they will get “lit” off of light, energy, and love.” E! Online reports that the series will feature a ton of crazy stunts including nude yoga as well as yoga with goats. He also hosted a live show last night to tease the series, where he showed off his crystals and favorite hummingbirds. The video lasts for 52 minutes in total. The actual series will premiere today at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition, Pratt shared the teaser trailer with his Instagram fans yesterday, and it received a ton of traffic. Not only did the short clip get over 49,000 viewers on Instagram alone, 1,200 of his adoring fans also commented on the post, with many saying that they cannot wait to watch the series.

A few days ago, Pratt took to his Instagram page to share with fans a photo of himself with Taylor Swift and his son, Gunner. In the selfie, Pratt grins from ear to ear as Taylor can be seen on the side of the frame doing a closed-mouth smile wearing her signature red lipstick. Gunner appears in the back of the photo as an unknown set of hands hoists him up over both Swift and Pratt.

“SWIFT GANG GANG,” Pratt captioned the post.

Earlier that day, Pratt posted another photo with Swift. In that particular snapshot, the pair both look surprised. He hashtagged the image #reputationstadiumtour, and it seems as though he took the photo backstage at one of Swift’s concerts. Pretty cool.

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You premieres today on YouTube.