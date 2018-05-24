‘Brother vs. Brother’ Star Jonathan Silver Scott Is In ‘No Rush’ To Get Married

Even though his twin brother, Drew, recently tied the knot, Jonathan Silver Scott is enjoying being a bachelor.

While his twin brother and Brother vs. Brother co-star Drew Scott recently tied the knot in Italy with his longtime fiance, Linda Phan, Jonathan Silver Scott says that he’s in “no rush” to get married.

The Brother vs. Brother star and licensed contractor recently gave an exclusive interview to Life & Style Magazine, in which he detailed the reasons for his hesitation.

Jonathan Silver Scott, who recently called it quits with his longtime girlfriend, said that he was “happy” where he was in life, and his career, and he wasn’t interested in pursuing something disingenuous.

Scott also said that there was “no way in he**” that he’d be interested in trying a dating app; rather, he preferred to let love come to him like Drew did with Linda.

He said that he was happy to watch “his best friend” Drew marry a woman like Linda that was so perfect for him, and he preferred to enjoy the focus on their wedding rather than on his dating life, or lack thereof.

Part of the reason Jonathan Silver Scott may be hesitant to get married again is because he’d been married once before — and while his first marriage didn’t last long, he admitted that the demise of this marriage led him down a dark spiral of depression. He, in fact, was in a very dark spiral for a long time and credited his family with seeing him out of the dark times.

Meanwhile, back on the television front, both brothers said that they were “in it to win it” for this season of Brother vs. Brother.

Drew said that Jonathan dressed up in a camouflage outfit covered in moss to “spy on him” and gain a leg up in the competition. Jonathan, for his part, said Drew dressed up as a policeman and tried to get him “arrested.”

This season of the show takes place in the competitive San Francisco real estate market — both brothers are working on homes that are about an hour outside of the city, though in different neighborhoods. Yesterday’s episode featured the Scotts working over their home’s living room, with Scott McGillivray judging the contest. McGillivray, who made his bones on Income Property, is now the host of Buyer’s Bootcamp. Ultimately, Drew won the first round of the Brother vs. Brother competition.

You can catch Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott on new episodes of Brother vs. Brother, which airs on HGTV every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.