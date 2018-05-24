Kenya Moore Sparks Divorce Rumors Amid Claims Of A Fake Pregnancy, Is She Headed For A Split From Marc Daly?

Kenya Moore shared an odd social media post this week.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have been married for less than a year but already, they are rumored to be facing a possibly impending split.

According to a new report, the pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who married Daly last June in St. Lucia, recently shared a cryptic post with her fans and followers on Instagram, which quickly sparked reports of trouble in paradise.

“Don’t love too soon. Don’t trust too fast. Don’t judge too soon. Don’t quit too early. Don’t expect too high. Don’t talk too much,” Moore wrote in her post, according to a report by Radar Online on May 24.

A short time later, for an unknown reason, Moore chose to delete the page entirely and replace the message with a selfie. In the selfie, Moore was seen posing with her cousin, Che Moore, and showing off her wedding ring.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta well know, Moore has chosen to keep her marriage to Daly out of the spotlight and didn’t allow cameras to follow her to St. Lucia last year when she and Daly tied the knot. That said, some fans have suspected that Moore’s life at home with Daly would ultimately be seen on the show now that she’s announced they are expecting their first child.

Unfortunately, Moore’s fans and co-stars have also suspected that her baby news isn’t legit. In March, when Moore announced her baby news for the first time while filming the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, many of her co-stars were reportedly skeptical of the news and some wondered if Moore was pretending to be pregnant in an effort to retain her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series.

According to a Radar Online source, Kenya Moore didn’t look pregnant at all at the time of the reunion special, which aired in April of this year, and producers believed her announcement could have been a “last-ditch effort to get a contract” for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11.

In the months that have followed the reunion, Moore has continued to face questions of a potentially fake pregnancy on social media, especially after posting and then deleting an image of herself in which she didn’t appear to show any signs of a baby bump. In response to the reports, Moore recently appeared on Instagram live, where she insisted that she conceived her first child naturally after freezing her eggs.

“This is a happy time for me and I’m not going to entertain nonsense,” she added.