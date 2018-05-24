Olivia Munn Flaunts Her Lingerie In A Sheer Dress And Thigh-High Boots, Because Opulence

Olivia Munn is not letting her breakup with Aaron Rodgers get her down.

Olivia Munn will not let you mere mortals ignore her presence!

Just a few days after strutting her stuff in New York City while wearing a casual denim jumpsuit, the sometime actress decided to step her cookies up — literally — as she strolled around New York City in a sheer body-hugging dress and thigh-high boots while sharing Victoria’s, uh, secret.

The Daily Mail has some totally NSFW photos of Olivia Munn “promoting her History Channel series” (no, seriously, that’s what they’re saying) in a completely see-through floral-print dress and purple thigh-high suede boots while walking in Times Square. You can check out the NSFW photos at the link.

While it’s unclear who made the dress, the boots, or the underwear, Munn made sure to tell the outlet about her “glam squad” that included nail artist Tracylee, hair stylist Bok-Hee, and makeup artist Carly Fisher.

Munn was doing a “satellite” tour with her Six co-star, Barry Sloane, whom she mentioned with a purple heart on her Instagram story. Sloane, however, isn’t romantically involved with Munn — he is married to Katy O’Grady, with whom he has two children.

Olivia Munn recently broke up with Aaron Rodgers, and while she’s currently single, she’s far from lonely.

The outlet is reporting that the Lego NINJAGO actress is currently romancing actor Álex González on the low, marking the first boyfriend she’s had since first splitting up with Rodgers.

She said that she was blindsided by her breakup with Rodgers, because she’d made friends with his family — including his parents and his brother — before they’d split up. She also said that she’d encouraged Rodgers to try to have an open and honest conversation with his family — with whom he’d been embroiled in a serious dispute because of his success with the NFL — but despite her best efforts, the conversations “went south.”

And even though she and Rodgers were together for three years, when they split up, they lost all contact, according to her.

Olivia Munn spent much of her satellite press tour discussing the Aaron Rodgers breakup and made no mention of her current relationship with Gonzalez, which has yet to be confirmed — or denied — in the press by the Orbiter 9 actor.

Known for being “over the top” and doing the most when it comes to getting attention, Munn first came into the public’s attention when her private text messages with Chris Pine were released, showing a very sexual side of the actress, as part of the so-called “Hackergate” scandal.