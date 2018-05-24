Kristen Stewart Is Not Trying To Date Cate Blanchett [Debunked]

Turns out, Kristen Stewart and Kate Blanchett are nothing more than just friends.

According to a report from Gossip Cop, OK! Magazine fabricated a story about Kristen Stewart having feelings for Cate Blanchett. The publication fabricated a story on the two women, creating a fake love connection between the ladies, saying “Kristen Crushing On Cate.” A less-than-trustworthy source told Ok! that Kristen has been “infatuated” with the 49-year-old for years and that she “wilts over her looks.”

But, Gossip Cop has gotten to the bottom of the rumors and is calling them totally false. According to the magazine, Blanchett is very happy in her marriage to Andrew Upton. The couple has been married for 21 years and they also share four children together. That’s another reason that it seems very unlikely that Stewart would want to break up Cate’s marriage and family.

While the two actresses spent a lot of time together recently as they both served on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. But Stewart was with her girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell for most of the trip. According to the Daily Mail, the couple celebrated Maxwell’s 28th birthday at an intimate dinner at Fred L’escalier restaurant. Maxwell and Stewart both could be seen being touchy-feely at the dinner, further shooting down rumors that Stewart may have any interest in Blanchett.

Photos that recently surfaced in Paper Magazine of Stewart gazing at Blanchett could have helped spark the rumors that Stewart had feelings for Blanchett. But again, while Stewart really respects Blanchett professionally, she has no feelings for her personally and the story was completely made up.

As of late, Blanchett has been busy promoting her latest film, Ocean’s 8. The actress will star alongside other powerhouse actresses Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway, just to name a few. Just Jared reports that the ladies treated fans to a special screening of the film at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in New York City. Cate looked chic in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail shares that Stewart is back from Cannes and is currently in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old was photographed in light-wash skinny jeans, a t-shirt, and a denim jacket. She wore minimal makeup and completed the low-key look with a pair of birkenstock slip ons.

According to her IMDB.com profile, Stewart has a few movies in the works including Underwater, JT Leroy, and Against All Enemies. She is also rumored to have a role in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake.