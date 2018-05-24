Loch Ness Monster Video Captured By 8-Year-Old Girl, As Scientists Embark On New Quest To Find Creature

Laria Annand captured something strange lurking about in the Scottish lake.

Has the Loch Ness Monster been captured on video (again)? An 8-year-old girl captured what appears to be something bobbing about in the water of the Scottish lake. As Yahoo News reports, the footage comes as a team of scientists is planning to scour the lake for DNA evidence of the elusive cryptoid.

Laria Annand was visiting Loch Ness with her grandmother, Marie, when the two noticed light bouncing off the water in a strange way. With no boats or swimmers around, the two couldn’t come up with a plausible explanation, says Marie.

“I had to do a double take because there was just nothing to explain it. I took a few pictures and then my granddaughter asked if she could take a picture. I didn’t realize at the time but that’s when she shot the video… I can’t explain it so the only thing I can think is we have seen the Loch Ness Monster.”

In the video, which you can see below, something appears to be moving about near the shore opposite Laria and Marie. As the whatever-it-is disturbs the water, sunlight dances off the peaks of the waves. Marie, seemingly aghast, asks her granddaughter if she can see it too.

So did the two ladies capture the elusive beast who has for centuries been rumored to inhabit the lake? There’s no way of knowing, of course, but the video emerged just as a team of scientists announced plans to embark on another search for the critter, this time looking for DNA evidence.

Ever since Irish Saint Columba first reportedly witnessed the Monster back in 565 CE, evidence of the beast has eluded searchers. Now, as reported by the Inquisitr, Neil Gemmel and his team of American, Australian, French, and Danish scientists plan to scour the lake and take DNA samples at various locations and various depths.

The concept is relatively straightforward: look at the DNA evidence obtained from the lake and compare it to known species that live there and in other nearby lakes. Anything that doesn’t have a match may well have come from “Nessie.”

“Whenever a creature moves through its environment, it leaves behind tiny fragments of DNA from skin, scales, feathers, fur, feces and urine. This DNA can be captured, sequenced and then used to identify that creature by comparing the sequence obtained to large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different organisms – if an exact match can’t be found we can generally figure out where on the tree of life that sequence fits.”

Of course, there’s another reason for the DNA mapping project as well: to get an idea of what’s going on in the loch ecologically, including an invasive species that is believed to be harming the lake’s ecosystem.