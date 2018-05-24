NeNe Leakes Rips ‘Compulsive Liar’ Kim Zolciak, Who Claims NeNe Tried To Kick Her

NeNe Leakes clapped back after Kim Zolciak accused her of assault at the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' reunion.

NeNe Leakes, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, slammed former RHOA castmate Kim Zolciak after she claimed NeNe had tried to kick her at the Season 10 reunion special, which aired in April 2018.

Leakes categorically denied the allegations in a fiery Instagram post. “All i hear is quack quack quack! This girl is a compulsive liar!” Leakes wrote (see below). “I wouldn’t kick her and get trash all over my expensive shoes for absolutely nothing!”

The “quack quack quack” reference was a dig at Zolciak’s bloated “duck lips” and numerous alleged plastic surgeries.

NeNe also pointed out that if she had tried to assault Zolciak, there would have been a video of it, which would have been leaked and would definitely have gone viral.

“I can bet you everything i got, if i tried to kick anyone it would have been shown a million times by now!” Leakes wrote. “You literally can ask anybody that was there. PS: BEWARE..this is just another ploy to try and help that failing show over there.”

‘Roachgate’ Was Impetus For Latest Feud

As the Inquisitr previously reported, NeNe and Kim got into a screaming match during the Season 10 reunion over an incident involving Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann.

In October 2017, Brielle posted a Snapchat video allegedly showing roaches in the basement of Leakes’ lavish Atlanta mansion. Leakes was furious and hurt that Brielle — whom she once considered like a daughter — would try to embarrass her like that.

“Seeing Brielle’s post, I was outraged, but this was all premeditated by her trashy mom,” Leakes told Bravo TV.

NeNe was furious that not only did Brielle share the video with her numerous social media followers, but her mom kept it so she could use the video to humiliate NeNe with if they ever got into an argument. And that’s exactly what happened during Season 10.

When Zolciak heard through the grapevine that NeNe had expressed doubt about her numerous alleged health issues, Kim emailed the video to NeNe’s Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton, and Porsha Williams.

The implication was that Leakes was a slob who lived in a roach-infested hovel. That couldn’t be further from the truth because NeNe’s home was immaculate on the day that Kim and her daughter were there as NeNe was hosting a party that night.

The elegant summer shindig was chronicled this season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Amazingly, NeNe and Kim were once extremely close friends. In fact, it was NeNe who recommended Zolciak for a spot on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Zolciak later left the show to star in her own Bravo reality TV show but made a guest appearance this season. Given the hostility between Kim and the other stars of RHOA (she’s feuding with almost all of them), it’s unlikely she’ll be invited back anytime soon.

Meanwhile, NeNe recently flaunted her fit bikini body on Instagram. At age 50, Leakes is looking fierce and fabulous.