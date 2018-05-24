Meghan Markle Baby Bump Watch Begins: Royal Couple Working On Starting A Family, Reports Hollywood Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly ready to earnestly work on starting a family, insiders detail, and royal fans are prepared to begin their Meghan Markle baby bump watch right away.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding has barely just wrapped and many royal watchers are already speculating about when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be ready to announce a pregnancy. There have already been numerous reports detailing that the couple would work on starting a family sooner rather than later, and new reports from Hollywood Life indicate that they are not wasting any time.

The site claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had actually discussed plans to jump right into starting a family a while back, and they stopped trying to avoid a pregnancy about a month before the wedding. However, they also were reportedly relatively traditional and conservative about their relationship in many ways during those last weeks prior to the Royal Wedding, so it seems that their wedding night is when the true baby-making efforts began.

Meghan has been married previously, but she does not have any children and Harry hasn’t become a father yet either. It doesn’t come as a big surprise to many royal watchers that they are already talking about having kids, given their closeness to his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The royal couple just welcomed their third child and seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expand the royal family soon would come as welcome news to many.

Insiders say that Harry and Meghan’s first newlywed days are going well, as they are closer and more in love than ever. Despite this being a major lifestyle change for the new Duchess, she is said to be taking to it with ease and is happy to embrace her new life and leave Hollywood behind.

The couple postponed taking a honeymoon so they could stay close to home to celebrate Prince Charles’ birthday, but it is expected that they’ll head somewhere romantic and exotic soon. Specifics regarding Harry and Meghan’s honeymoon have not yet been revealed, but Express notes that they now have an ideal window of time before additional public engagements where it may work well to jet off somewhere. Many are betting on an African destination, and CNN notes that Namibia is ranking high on the list of possibilities.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pregnancy news to share within the next few months? People love a royal baby bump watch and it sounds likely that there may be one on the way soon for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.