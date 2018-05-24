Women from movie production staffs and journalists have made complaints about Freeman

Eight women have now come forward to accuse actor and director Morgan Freeman of sexually harassing them and touching them inappropriately on the sets of various movies. In all, sixteen people have come forward to comment on Freeman, 80, and his behavior on films launched by his production company, Revelations Entertainment. Several women have reported to CNN that they were either witness to or victims of sexual harassment on movie sets or in the office of Revelations Entertainment.

Several women who have accused Freeman say that on the set they learned not to wear fitted clothing or tops which revealed any cleavage for fear of attracting the actor’s attention. Additionally, many of the accusers have mentioned Freeman’s business partner in Revelations Entertainment, Lori McCreary, who some refer to as a witness to the alleged sexual harassment while others call her a victim of Freeman’s inappropriate behavior.

The former manager at Revelations Entertainment says that after being looked up and down at the office and stared at by Freeman, she modified her office wardrober.

“That sort of interaction was when I stopped wearing a skirt around the office when he was there. I can’t say it was an accident that I’d be wearing a potato sack and a ponytail on certain days when he was there and do my best to avoid him when he was in the office.”

And despite his age, most of the current accusations against Morgan Freeman are from the last ten years, and several of the accusers say the harassment was witnessed by one or more other persons. A production assistant says that in 2015 she worked on the set of the film Going In Style starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin.

She claims that Freeman would try to lift her skirt in order to figure out if she was wearing underwear. The woman says that Arkin witnessed the behavior she calls chronic and told him to stop.

“Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

When contacted, Arkin had no comment on the matter.

Another woman who worked on the set of the movie Now You See Me told a similar story saying that Freeman frequently commented on the figures of women on set.

“He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by… not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

Chloe Melas, a CNN entertainment reporter also contributed to the story, saying that she was sexually harassed by Freeman while interviewing him for an article when she was six months pregnant. Melas said that Freeman called her “ripe” and insinuated he wished he had been there when she got pregnant.

Though representatives for Morgan Freeman declined to comment to CNN, TMZ just received a statement from Freeman himself, apologizing if he had offended anyone at the workplace.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”