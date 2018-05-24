‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Debuts ‘Big Ole Lips’ On Instagram: ‘I’m Admitting I Got Injections’ [Photo]

Scheana Marie looks a bit different in new photos.

Scheana Marie has filled her lips for the first time in over a year.

After being accused of looking overly filled during the recent Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, the SUR Restaurant waitress took to her Instagram account and revealed that while she hadn’t gotten injections in some time, she recently decided she was “due” for a change.

“I got my face shot up,” Scheana told fans during a video shared on one of her stories.

Unfortunately, Scheana may not be too happy with the results of the procedure she endured. In fact, she told her online audience that she looked “so weird” with her “green eyes” and “big ole lips.”

As her Instagram stories continued, Scheana was seen returning to SUR Restaurant and reuniting with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, who confirmed she too was back to work at the restaurant around the same time. As fans well know, Kent has also been vocal with her use of filler in the past and recently got Botox in her forehead and between her eyebrows in Los Angeles before traveling to Cannes, France with her boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

Scheana shared the photo below of her new lips on Instagram while telling her followers she looked “weird.”

Scheana Marie / Instagram

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star recently went public with her latest love interest, Robby Hayes, a former contestant on The Bachelorette and star of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Scheana and her fellow reality star previously denied they were an item, their romance was evident during a recent trip to Hawaii when they were photographed holding hands with one another on the beach.

Scheana previously dated actor Robert Parks-Valletta and chronicled that romance on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules before breaking up last summer, just weeks after the series wrapped production.

As fans will recall, Scheana appeared to be completely obsessed with Parks-Valletta and applauded his every move. She even gushed over his ability to hang a television on a wall in just seven minutes during a cast trip to his rental home in Big Bear. However, while Scheana was convinced that she and the actor were headed towards a wedding and a family, she was ultimately dumped in August of last year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to begin production in the next couple of weeks and will likely premiere sometime later this year. No word yet on whether or not Hayes will appear alongside Scheana on the series.