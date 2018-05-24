Nicki Minaj Cancels Her ‘Ellen’ Appearance, Allegedly Gets High And Watches Her Video On Repeat

Nicki Minaj is just like the rest of us, only prettier.

Nicki Minaj is riding high on the success of her “Chun-Li” single, but recently, she had to cancel a scheduled appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ self-titled show for “medical reasons.”

Complex Magazine reports that Nicki Minaj was set to appear on The Ellen Show earlier in the week, but pulled out due to her doctor’s orders.

Minaj, who is currently on a promo run for the “Chun-Li” single and the upcoming Queen album, wasn’t clear about what, precisely, was wrong with her, or why the doctor didn’t want her to appear on Ellen’s show. However, fans were disappointed because she was due to make “a huge announcement” on the show, which she promised to make on social media instead.

[For the so-called “Barbz” — you needn’t worry because as of this writing, she hasn’t made the announcement!]

Ellen, for her part, made the most of Minaj’s failure to appear, because in lieu of having the rapper on her show, she showcased the video for “Chun-Li” with her own head transposed on Minaj’s twerking body.

Check it out below.

I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor’s Orders]. I’m sad about that. There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you. ???? pic.twitter.com/gR2060mCsS — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2018

When last Minaj blessed the fandom with any sort of announcement, she’d made clear that her new album, Queen, is set to drop on June 15, 2018.

But if you believe Herb Magazine, Nicki Minaj recently proved that she’s just like the rest of us, because the outlet claims that the “Starships” rapper recently posted — and subsequently deleted — that she’d been watching the “Chun-Li” video on repeat several times (48, to be exact) while stoned out of her mind, and began “seeing things she’d never seen before” in the video.

It bears stating that there are actually two “Chun-Li” videos out there — the official one, shot by Steven Klein, who is best known for his work with Lady Gaga and Madonna; and the unofficial one, which Minaj shot on her phone — so it’s unclear as to whether she allegedly got high while watching the “real” video or the one she shot for herself.

This isn’t the first time Minaj has shown that she’s been 420-friendly. Although she’s admittedly “more restrained” in her love for the sacred herb than her male hip-hop contemporaries, she has let her support for it slip out once in a while.

This weed had the clouds turning into actual ppl & they were doing things. They were moving around & had a life of their own. like humans ???? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2017

Unfortunately for those fans who like Mary Jane, it’s unclear as to whether Nicki Minaj has ever lit one up and subsequently watched “Barbie Tingz,” another single which was released last month that will also be appearing on the upcoming Queens album.