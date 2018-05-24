Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Killer Curves, Backside In Latest Bikini Instagram Photos

Once again, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is taking to social media to show off her killer figure.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mother of six celebrated her 40th birthday with a romantic getaway with her husband, Kroy Biermann. In the photos posted to her Instagram account on Monday, Kim flaunted her killer curves in three different photos while rocking a sexy bikini that left little to the imagination. One of the photos even showed the reality star paddle boarding off into the sunset. Her husband clearly seemed to enjoy his wife’s choice of bikini as he can be seen smiling in the images.

And yesterday, the reality star took to her popular Instagram account once again to share another photo from her tropical getaway. This time, the photo shows Kim walking away on a rocky beach with her long, blonde hair flowing in the wind. Her backside is clearly the star of the photo as her bikini bottom is tucked into her derriere, exposing her round bottom.

“My favorite place on earth,” she captioned the sexy photo.

Not surprisingly, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s photo captured the attention of a ton of her fans, gaining over 27,000 likes and 560-plus comments in less than one day of being posted. Many fans confessed their love for Kim and her quirky personality while the majority of fans took the photo to comment on her incredible body. Of course, a good number of fans also posted the flame emoji.

“I usually don’t write in comments. Only today I must say. You hold a beautiful body, One I could only wish for. Be blessed!”

“What kinda excercises do you do for your booty, i would love to have a booty like that!!! You are a very beautiful woman,” another fan wrote.

Last month the reality star was under scrutiny following some controversial and “racist” comments that she made on the last part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The Inquisitr shared that the star was so distraught after all of the backlash that she faced from her comments that she halted the filming of her own show, Don’t Be Tardy.

Biermann even confronted her boss, Andy Cohen, on how things played out at the reunion show, and she clearly was not happy about the editing and how she was portrayed. But even though she is still hurt over the whole situation, she has decided to finish filming the remainder of the season for her show.

The 40-year-old will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.