Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Sizzle In New Workout Video

JLo and A-Rod are getting hot and sweaty in a new work out video.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proving that the couple who sweats together, stays together. Per a report by TMZ, the couple took on a work out class together this week where JLo showed off her incredible curves in white yoga pants and a matching sports bra that showed off her amazing abs while A-Rod went totally shirtless to show off his six-pack to get his sweat on with his girlfriend.

The site reported that the loved-up couple – who have been dating for just over a year – enjoyed a group Hot Pilates workout class together while at TruFusion in the Miami area in Florida this week on May 23.

The incredibly fit couple could be seen in a video taken inside the class doing breathing exercises and chopping moves while Lopez was also filmed dancing around in order to keep fit.

The site reported that Jennifer and Alex also took the time to greet their fellow classmates, as they posed for photos with those who gathered at the Miami gym. Those who attended the class even gave JLo and her boyfriend A-Rod a standing ovation for showing off their moves and seemingly going pretty hard during their gym session.

“The people in the class loved it — and gave the couple an ovation after the workout,” TMZ said of the reception the twosome got. “JLo rewarded the group with a little dance number.”

Rodriguez also opted to share the video of their intense workout session on Instagram alongside the caption, “How do you make a Down n’ Dirty Bootcamp at @trufusioncoralgables even better? Make it rain #Dinero.”

Lopez and Rodriguez did their bit to promote the singer’s latest single “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B by throwing around fake money during their latest exercise session. As Inquisitr previously reported, JLo attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards over the weekend wearing a manicure featuring parts of a real $100 dollar bill glued to her nails in keeping with the money theme of the single.

But this certainly isn’t the first time that Jennifer and Alex have hit the gym together.

Alex spoke out about his love of working out with Jennifer last August where he admitted to E! News that he thinks Lopez is actually a better athlete than he is, despite his lengthy career as a professional baseball player.

“We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she’s a much better athlete than me,” A-Rod said of hitting the gym with JLo – who was a former track star – during the interview, confirming that working out plays a big part in the couple’s quality time together.

“[Jennifer] does all types of workouts which I don’t try to keep up,” he then added of Lopez’s love of staying fit and trying new exercises in order to keep herself in shape.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lopez has also been open about how important it is for her to exercise and keep in shape, admitting to Hello! Magazine that she thinks working out is what really helps her to her stay so happy.

“I love the way working out makes me feel,” Jennifer told the magazine in her fitness interview in 2014. “I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy.”

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness,” JLo then added of exercising. “Working out is definitely a priority for me.”