‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Friday, May 25: Carter Officiates Hope & Liam’s Wedding, Justin Warns Bill

Hope and Liam's big day finally arrives.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 25 state that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) big day has finally arrived. After signing the annulment papers, Liam ended his and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage and decided that Hope was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Although his proposal was rather unexpected, she accepted and told him that she would be his wife. In fact, it seems that at some level she may have even hoped for it as she produced an engagement ring he gave her long ago.

After so many failed engagements, trips down the aisle, and even a marriage that was not real, it seems as if these two may finally tie the knot. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) graciously offered her home as the venue and even provided the bride with her wedding gown. Hope made some alterations and even, according to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), looks “lovely.” Liam will wait for his bride at the altar, with best man Wyatt (Darin Brooks) at his side. The bride will walk toward her groom, ready to bind herself to him forever. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) officiates Lope’s ceremony.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that there may be some trouble at the ceremony. First, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) warns Bill that he shouldn’t count on the wedding going smoothly. He will remind his boss that things could go very wrong if Wyatt decides to come clean to his brother. There is no guarantee that all the bribes Bill have passed Wyatt’s way will buy his silence forever. His son has always been headstrong with a mind of his own and not even Bill’s fortune will be enough should he decide that it’s time to confess.

Bill manipulates Liam then offers Wyatt the keys to the kingdom in return for his loyalty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K8AekKCQVb #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5FORWXeYhS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2018

Bill has worked at his scheme for so long that he cannot risk anything going wrong. Liam is so close to marrying Hope, and this marriage is pivotal to him winning Steffy’s hand. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Bill will be extremely annoyed at Justin’s warning, according to Soap Central. He can almost taste victory and he cannot fathom that Wyatt would betray him now.

However, the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 24 tease that Hope and Liam’s wedding won’t be without some drama. The wedding will be stopped, and the culprit is none other than Wyatt. Tune in to see the wedding on Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Don’t forget to check back here often for new spoilers, updates, and all the latest soap opera news.