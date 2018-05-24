Brittany, Jax & Pals Enjoy Afternoon At ‘Saved By The Bell’-Themed Restaurant In WeHo

The 'Vanderpump Rules' cast paid tribute to Bayside during a '90s night out.

Vanderpump Rules has been saved by the Max. The cast of the Bravo reality show took a trip to a Saved by the Max, a Saved by the Bell-themed pop-up diner in West Hollywood that opened earlier this month. And it’s safe to say the outing was a far cry from a night at SUR.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright posted a series of shots and short videos from the gang’s fun outing to her Instagram story. Brittany and her longtime boyfriend Jax Taylor were joined by pals Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and more for the ’90s-themed night.

The pop-up pit stop features a recreation of the Saved by the Bell’s iconic eatery, The Max. The diner also boasts a row of Bayside High lockers in the entryway, a recreation of Principal Belding’s (Dennis Haskins) office, and a ton of other Saved by the Bell memorabilia.

Jax Taylor also posted several photos from the Vanderpump Rules gang’s outing to his social media pages and based on his captions, the 38-year-old SUR bartender seems to know a lot about the teen-themed ’90s NBC sitcom.

In one short clip, Jax did his own rendition of “The Sprain,” the iconic Saved by the Bell dance move created by Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhees) and Screech (Dustin Diamond) during a dance contest hosted by Casey Kasem on the hit 1990s sitcom.

Jax even kicked his feet up on Mr. Belding’s desk, a stunt that probably would have earned SBTB protagonist Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) an instant detention back in the day.

In a super cute post, Jax also captioned a pose outside of the bright red Bayside lockers with, “@Brittany will always be my Kelly Kapowski.”

Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney also posed in front of the Bayside lockers with pal Kristen Doute.

While it’s hard to tell what the Pump Rules cast members were eating at The Max, the food sounds pretty good. According to LA Mag, the menu for the Saved by the Bell pop-up features a Monte Cristo sandwich name after Tiffani Thiessen’s character Kelly Kapowski, as well as a Bayside burger and a cocktail called the Zachary daiquiri.

In addition, original Saved by the Bell cast member Ed Alonzo, who played the magic-loving owner of The Max on the teen TV series, sometimes makes surprise visits to the pop-up shop.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.