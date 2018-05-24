Lala Kent Returns To SUR With Her ‘Homie’ Ahead Of Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 [Photo]

Lala Kent is preparing for the start of filming. When will it take place?

Lala Kent has returned to her job at SUR Restaurant ahead of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram story, Kent is seen posing alongside fellow SUR employee Jeremy Madix, who is also the younger brother of Kent’s co-star Ariana Madix.

“Tworkin’ with th homie,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo.

As fans well know, Kent was first added as a full-time member of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season after landing a job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is filmed. One season later, Kent took a short break from filming as she began to face backlash from her co-stars due to her relationship with the then-married producer Randall Emmett, who she is still dating.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion earlier this year, Kent finally came clean about her two-year relationship with Emmett, explaining that while she did begin dating him while he was still married to actress Ambyr Childers, the former couple had already separated.

On another occasion, Kent took to her Twitter page and denied she was a home wrecker, claiming Childers actually moved on from her marriage to Emmett with someone new before he did. Kent then pointed out that Childers became engaged to that man, Jeff Tinsley, just weeks after her divorce from Emmett was made final.

Lala Kent / Instagram

In other Lala Kent news, the reality star has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her ongoing feud with Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who exposed a series of mean text messages sent to her from Kent in April on Instagram. As fans may have seen, Kent berated Childers in the messages after suggesting Childers had said something about her to one of the former couple’s daughters.

While it was not revealed what was said to the child, Kent was highly upset by it and proceeded to text Childers about her inability to keep a man. Kent also said Childers had no job and was nothing like her.

Weeks later, in a post that has since been deleted from her Instagram page, Kent slammed Childers for being “basic” and “boring” and pointed out that she was not invited to go along on Emmett’s press tour to promote his film Gotti.

Earlier this month, Kent and Emmett traveled to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival and appeared on a number of red carpets together during their time in Europe.