‘Dancing With The Stars’ Romance Update: Val Chmerkovskiy Teases Engagement To Jenna Johnson May Come Soon

Should 'DWTS' fans start an engagement watch on Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson? The 'Dancing with the Stars' duo may well be ready to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

Val Chmerkovskiy may not have been a pro on Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars, but he was still very much present as his girlfriend Jenna Johnson partnered with Olympian Adam Rippon and won the mirror-ball trophy. Val and Jenna’s romance has gotten quite serious, and it sounds as if an engagement may be just around the corner.

Chmerkovskiy has been with Johnson for a while now, although the two kept their romance relatively under the radar for some time in the beginning. They did split for a while in 2016, but they reunited last year and have been going strong ever since.

From the looks of things, the days of playing coy about their status are long over, and they openly swoon over one another frequently via social media. They have joked about an engagement before, but now the Dancing with the Stars pro is opening up to Us Weekly and hinting that he’s moved beyond the joking stage.

Val says that he and Jenna have talked about what comes next in their relationship, but he notes that the past few months have been pretty wild for both of them. The Dancing with the Stars pro says that a few months ago, the two decided it was best to wait through the crazy periods they were facing in their respective lives and then figure out what would come next.

Now that Johnson has wrapped up Season 26 with Rippon, it seems like a great time for an engagement. Val didn’t reveal how close he is to popping the question, but Jenna did admit that they are getting some baby fever thanks to Shai, the son of Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd. Jenna said that she and Val definitely want kids someday, but that’s not going to happen quite yet.

Will both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy be a part of the Season 27 Dancing with the Stars cast coming up this fall? That won’t be known for a while yet, but it seems as if there’s a good chance they’ll both be pros. DWTS surely won’t be able to resist having Jenna in the mix since she’s the current winner, and Val is typically partnered with a celebrity, too.

Will Val Chmerkovskiy propose to Jenna Johnson soon or will he keep playing coy about an engagement? Dancing with the Stars fans love these two together and hope that it won’t take long for them to start planning a wedding.