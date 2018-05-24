‘Parks & Recreation’ Reboot Teased By Amy Poehler And Nick Offerman, ‘We Would All Do It’

Nick wants Beyoncé Knowles to play the mayor of Pawnee.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman both hinted that there may be a Parks & Recreation reboot in the works, appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to drop hints.

As Deadline reports, Amy and Nick are busy working on another project right now: The six-episode Making It will occupy a space on NBC’s summer lineup beginning July 31. The reality competition show will feature eight artisans – or, “Makers” – making various projects and getting voted on by Amy, Nick and guest judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. The concept hits home to Offerman: Apart from his television and comedy careers, he’s also an expert wood craftsman who has written books about woodworking.

But of course, the topic on everyone’s mind was the possibility of a Parks & Recreation reboot. And Amy, whom Offerman called “the boss” of the show (fittingly, since she was the boss of the crew on the show), wasn’t afraid to say that it’s a possibility.

“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday, it’d be amazing.”

Offerman then joined in the fun, suggesting a couple of possibilities for the role of the mayor of Pawnee (Pawnee being the fictitious Indiana town where Parks & Rec takes place).

“We said that if Beyoncé would play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back. This is Beyoncé Knowles, the singer, the entertainer.”

Parks and Recreation is probably going to come back someday, but the wait until that day comes will be the woooooooooorst. https://t.co/8UAHOV2iQe — E! News (@enews) May 24, 2018

As of this writing, however, any talk of a Parks & Recreation reboot is just that: talk. So far, no one at NBC or the show’s production company has made any moves to get a reboot off the ground.

What’s more, the show’s principal cast all have other projects going on. Besides Nick & Amy’s upcoming Making It, Chris Pratt’s plate is full with his Guardians of the Galaxy work; Aubrey Plaza is busy with Legion; and Aziz Ansari is busy with Netflix’s Master of None.

Still, the TV industry is in the midst of a reboot craze. Already Hawaii Five-O, Will & Grace (which stars Offerman’s real-life wife, Megan Mullally), Roseanne, Full House, and who knows how many other TV shows, have been brought back from the dead – and more are coming (like an upcoming Murphy Brown reboot). So could a Parks & Recreation reboot be far behind?