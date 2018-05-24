Beth Chapman Shows Off Hubby’s Ink In Sweet Post

Just when everyone thought that they couldn’t love Duane and Beth Chapman anymore, they go and surprise us once again.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr reported that the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary on May 20. To honor the special occasion, Dog sent his beautiful bride a bouquet of flowers that she showcased on her social media account.

“We made it through another tough year. Looking forward to our anniversary.”

In another post to pay tribute to the anniversary, Beth posted a picture of a pair of cocktails at a restaurant called the Beach House. The 50-year-old shared with fans that the drinks could “be trouble.” But in one of the more heartfelt posts from the past week, Chapman is showing off her hubby’s sweet ink.

In the up-close-and-personal picture, Chapman shares a photo of Duane’s chest. His bright green button-up shirt is open and his tanned chest is clearly visible. Also showing is a large black, beaded necklace that drapes across his neck. But the main focal point of the snapshot is a tattoo on his chest that reads “Beth” in big, cursive black letters.

“Seriously dedicated! Love this guy @duanedogchapman“

In just eight hours of being posted, the former reality star’s post has already caught the attention of many of her fans while amassing over 6,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Countless fans remarked on the couple’s beautiful relationship while other fans said that they wish their hit show would come back to the air soon.

“Gm morning beth and dog love yiu guys. Hope to see you on a new tv series someday,” another fan wrote.

As fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter know, the show has been off the air since 2012. Before that, the show had eight successful seasons. Re-runs of the hit show are still played almost daily on A&E network. But since Beth has been so public with her battle with throat cancer and continues to share her health journey and her love life with Duane, fans continue to follow the famous couple and beg them to come back in another show.

As the Inquisitr reported a few months ago, Beth’s fans took to her social media account to beg her and A&E to bring back the show for good. In November, the network aired a two-hour special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives that highlighted Beth’s cancer journey.

Unfortunately, no announcement or plans have been made to bring back Dog the Bounty Hunter.