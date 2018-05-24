Kim Kardashian Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Kanye West With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Day Photo

Kim says she has 'forever to go' with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her four-year wedding anniversary with husband Kanye West by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their 2014 wedding with fans. Per People, the reality star shared a very sweet photo with her husband on her Instagram page on May 24 where she thanked the rapper for giving her their family of five.

Kim shared the snap with her more than 111 million followers on the social media site, which showed the couple together on their wedding day on May 24, 2014. Kanye could be seen looking straight at the camera in the shot with his arm around Kim, who placed her hand lovingly on his chest.

Kardashian then wished her husband a happy Anniversary in the caption and put an end to the recent divorce speculation by telling fans that she and her husband have “forever to go” together.

“4 years down and forever to go….” Kim wrote in the caption. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

The previously unseen photo from their wedding day proved to be a huge hit with fans, as the snap has already received more than 1.5 million likes in just over an hour since she shared it online.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot four years ago in a stunning lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, which was attended by a number of famous faces as well as the couple’s family and friends.

Since then, the couple has welcomed two children together, 2-year-old Saint and 4-month-old Chicago, who both joined big sister North who was around 6-months-old when her parents married in Italy.

Kardashian’s latest sweet message for West appeared to shut down the recent speculation that the couple could be heading for divorce, as the split rumors have been circulating around the couple for several weeks now in the wake of the rapper’s pretty bizarre Twitter spree last month in which he posted several musings and continually praised President Donald Trump.

It was only earlier this month that Radar Online alleged that the couple could be heading for divorce, citing a source who alleged that “Kim thinks that divorce may be her only option to save herself and her children right now” following West’s highly-publicized Twitter spree.

However, Gossip Cop shut down all the divorce allegations, citing a representative for Kardashian who called the split report “false.”

Kardashian also appeared to shut down the reports prior to her sweet anniversary post this week, admitting to Vanity Fair in an interview this month that she always turns to West to get his opinions on her projects while adding that he’s always on hand to help her.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I always love my husband’s opinion. We always have a good balance,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said of how Kanye, her husband of four years, helps her.

“It saved me when I’m just maybe, you know—when my vision isn’t coming to life and I’m stuck,” Kim continued. “He’ll always help me pick the pieces up.”