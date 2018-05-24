‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Final Rose Pick Unveiled, Reports ‘TMZ’

Becca Kufrin has chosen her guy and now 'TMZ' has beaten everybody else to the punch by revealing the juicy 'Bachelorette' spoilers about the man who received her final rose.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season begins on Monday, May 28, and star Becca Kufrin has already said she’s engaged and found the man who’s the missing puzzle piece in her life. People have been anxious to see what Reality Steve’s spoilers would reveal about Kufrin’s final rose pick, but it turns out that TMZ found a source with photos and they’ve now revealed the big scoop.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have previously detailed that Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann were Becca Kufrin’s final two men. They had their final dates in the Maldives and the last rose ceremony took place in mid-May. According to TMZ, Becca’s final rose went to Garrett and the two are engaged.

While it will take a few months yet to see it play out on screen, the site was able to get photos from the end of filming. Reality Steve notes that someone did reach out to him via email and said they were in the Maldives at the time and snapped some photos, but he never heard back from that potential source when he said he didn’t pay for information.

If indeed Becca picked Garrett as the Bachelorette spoilers from TMZ seem to prove, this continues a pattern that’s become something of a tradition in this arm of the franchise. Yrigoyen reportedly scored Kufrin’s first impression rose too, so this pair then follows in the footsteps of lasting franchise pairs like JoJo and Jordan, Rachel and Bryan, and Kaitlyn and Shawn.

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Kisses Contestant in Possible Finale Spoiler Pics https://t.co/kOadH464eS — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2018

Not only did Garrett get Becca’s first impression rose, but he apparently became a clear frontrunner early on in filming. However, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers also indicated that Blake was a solid contender too and that he had been hearing things about both of them being the last man standing.

Some will also wonder if ABC somehow staged the photos that show Kufrin and Yrigoyen together as filming wrapped, but that is highly unlikely to be the case. As some longtime fans may remember, Ben Flajnik’s season was spoiled in a somewhat similar way when paparazzi managed to get pictures proving that Ben had chosen Courtney Robertson.

Will these Bachelorette spoilers showing Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen as the final couple bear out to be accurate? It’s hard to argue with the photos that emerged, but fans will be anxious to tune in and watch it all play out regardless. Season 14 debuts on Monday, May 28, and it’s shaping up to be a fun season.