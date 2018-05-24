‘The Chew’ Canceled Amid Mario Batali Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Show’s Hosts Look To Future

What's next for hosts?

After seven years, ABC canceled The Chew amid sexual misconduct allegations against show host Mario Batali. While soap opera fans hoped to see a revival of canceled soap, All My Children or perhaps even One Life To Live, ABC has other, cheaper plans.

Some soap fans held a grudge against The Chew for all seven years it’s been on the air with many refusing to tune into the timeslot even one time after the network replaced All My Children with the pioneering cooking talk show format. Although ABC fired Batali last year when the allegations emerged, fans believe they could be part of the reason ABC chose to go ahead and cancel the cooking talk show. Unfortunately for fans hoping for an AMC revival, for now, ABC plans to add another hour of Good Morning America — in the afternoon, according to Good Housekeeping.

Meanwhile, the show’s other hosts look forward to the future of life after their run in the ABC afternoon timeslot. Fox 8 Cleveland reported that The Chew co-host Michael Symon took to social media to discuss his thoughts on the news.

Since the show’s beginning, Symon, an Iron Chef winner, served as a chef during the 1 p.m. hour. On Facebook, he wrote, “As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew. I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with the show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you. It has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!”

The show’s other co-hosts Carla Hall and Clinton Kelly also spoke out on social media when they heard the news. Hall expressed her thanks for the experience, and she said she can’t wait to see what new adventures await her and told fans to stay tuned to find out what’s coming up for her. She wrote, “I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”

As for Kelly, he thanked his co-hosts and expressed his desire to talk about it on an upcoming show. Plus, he let fans know that cancellations are part of the TV business. However, he didn’t speak to what he might do in the future.

Whether or not a third afternoon hour of Good Morning America in the afternoon works remains to be seen.