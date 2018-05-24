Victoria Beckham Reveals How She Really Feels About Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress

Victoria also dished on being invited to the big day.

Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham were front and center at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19, and now she’s opening up about the big day and revealing what she really thinks of the simple white Givenchy gown Meghan chose for her big walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle in a new interview with Evening Standard.

Victoria, who’s become one of the most recognizable faces in fashion since launching her clothing line following the end of the Spice Girls, spoke out about the big day in the new interview where she called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding “incredible.”

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding,” she told the outlet this week when asked about the royal wedding. “It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them.”

Victoria – who’s been married to her husband David for 19 years – then added, “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Beckham then turned her attention to Markle’s wedding dress, which was custom designed for her by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, revealing what she thought of the simple yet classic gown. Victoria had some high praise for the dress.

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful,” the former Spice Girl said of the dress. “It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”

When asked to dish a few more details on the big day, including what happened at the intimate reception Meghan and Prince Harry had for their closest friends and family, Beckham opted to stay tight-lipped but did say that she was “honored” to have been invited to the festivities.

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool / Getty Images

“I was just really honoured to have been invited,” said Victoria, who alongside David was also invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 while she was pregnant with their daughter Harper.

“I would have been nervous if it had been my day,” she then added.

Following the ceremony, Town & Country reported that Victoria shared a sweet message for the newlyweds on Instagram where she posted a photo of their first kiss outside the castle as well as several photos of them making their way to their coach before taking a ride around Windsor.

Calling it an “amazing day” on the social media site, the mom of four also said that seeing them together had made her feel “proud to be British.”

However, as Inquisitr previously reported, Beckham received some flack on social media over the weekend for keeping her signature stone face while attending Harry and Meghan’s big day with her husband.

The singer turned fashion designer failed to smile for photos as she and David made their way into the Windsor venue to see the couple tie the knot, which had many calling her out across Twitter.