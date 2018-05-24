Britney Spears Reportedly Attended Reading Of Broadway Musical Featuring Her Songs

Britney Spears has already conquered Las Vegas, and now the pop star is setting her sights on Broadway. However, Spears won’t be the singer taking the stage to belt out some of her biggest hits in an upcoming musical production.

According to Us Weekly, Britney Spears recently made a secret trip to New York City to attend the first reading of a musical that will be scored with her songs. The “Private Show” singer had already given the go-ahead for production of the musical to begin, but her level of involvement didn’t end there. She was also asked to share her thoughts on the musical’s completed script, and an insider said that it earned her stamp of approval.

“She responded really well!” said the source of Britney’s reaction to the reading.

Few details about the project have been revealed so far, but whispers that Britney Spears’ beloved songs would be coming to the Broadway stage began last May. That month, Forbes reported that the singer’s manager was in talks with renowned theater director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell about the possibility of producing a Broadway play scored with pieces from Spears’ impressive musical catalog. Mitchell was likely approached because he has experience weaving a pop star’s songs into a story. As reported by Playbill, the two-time Tony Award winner directed On Your Feet!, an autobiographical musical about the life of “Conga” singer Gloria Estefan.

However, as of last year, Mitchell had no plans to make the Britney Spears musical autobiographical. Instead of setting the true story of her rise to superstardom to her music, he said that he had decided to use her songs to tell a fictional tale.

There’s no word on what the plot of the musical will be, but Britney’s discography certainly provides Mitchell and the show’s writers with plenty of narrative options. With song titles like “Alien,” “Circus,” “Criminal,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U,” the team tasked with bringing the show to life has been handed the opportunity to come up with some pretty wild stuff. However, Forbes listed Mamma Mia! as an example of the style of jukebox musical that Mitchell is interested in creating. The Broadway hit scored with ABBA music centered on a young woman trying to figure out which of three men was her biological father so that he could walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

So far, there’s no word on the cast of the musical featuring Britney Spears’ music. The title’s working project is reportedly Hit Me Baby One More Time, and it’s expected to debut sometime early next year. Around that same time, Spears will likely be bringing her songs to life on stage in her own way. In 2019, she’ll reportedly begin another Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo Resort. She might be busy with her Sin City gig, but surely the “I Wanna Go” singer will want to find some time in her hectic schedule to check out the Broadway show.