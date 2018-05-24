‘Days Of Our Lives’ Stars Tyler Christopher And Marlena Hall Celebrate Red Nose Day On Instagram

The NBC daytime icons are helping to end poverty through the use of comedy, 'one nose at a time.'

Comic Relief launched the campaign for Red Nose Day in the United Kingdom back in 1988. According to the official Red Nose Day website, the comedic movement has continued to grow year after year. To this day, there has been an excess of $1 billion sold since it first launched 30 years ago.

The campaign was meant to raise funds for those living tough lives by boosting awareness. This is done through fundraising efforts, television specials, enlisting partners in the fight, and selling red clown-like noses to those who want to partake on the designated Red Nose Day each year.

NBC television network joined forces with the campaign in 2015. In their first three years partnered with the Red Nose Day campaign, NBC has raised more than $100 million. The impressive figure has lent a helping hand to over 8.3 million children in need worldwide.

The national fundraiser will revisit NBC tonight. The evening will include special star-studded primetime programming designed to connect with millions of Americans across the reach of the network.

The goofy red noses will be available for purchase to the general public around the country. However, they are sold exclusively at Walgreens pharmacy locations.

EvgeniiAnd / Shutterstock

NBC has assisted in the sale of more than 30 million red noses. The funds raised by NBC, as well as other partners, support programs in every state of the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as 34 other countries.

The program promotes the safety of children, whose family income falls below the poverty line, ensuring that they are educated and remain healthy. NBC has provided an excess of 32 million meals for American children who may have otherwise gone hungry.

Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, had the following to say about NBC’s participation in the program.

“We look forward to creating another great night of programming to keep the momentum going and make a difference in the lives of children who need it the most.”

Television personalities from the popular daytime drama Days of our Lives took to social media today to help raise money and awareness for poverty relief. Tyler Christopher (Stefan DiMera) and Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans) donned red noses for the camera, displaying the photograph on Tyler’s Instagram account.

At this time, the Instagram post has more than 2,100 reactions and is steadily gaining traction on the popular social media outlet. The hopes of these iconic figures are that they too can make a difference, not only by merely buying red noses and posing for a photograph but by raising awareness toward such an important cause.