Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About Brad Pitt Threatening To Kill Harvey Weinstein

The actress called Pitt "the best" for protecting her.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday and shared details about her experience with Harvey Weinstein and the reaction of then-boyfriend Brad Pitt. Paltrow is among over eighty women who have accused the fallen producer of sexual assault, rape, or sexual harassment. She was among the first when she agreed to be interviewed by The New York Times for an article they published in October 2017. Paltrow told Stern that the decision to talk to journalist Jodi Kantor the summer before the article was published was a major one for her. Although Weinstein never threatened to do anything if she ever told anyone, at the time he was still a powerful man in Hollywood, and she feared what he may be able to do to her or her career.

When the incident occurred, Weinstein had just cast 22-year-old Gwyneth in the movie Emma, which is based on a novel by the same name that was written by Jane Austen. It was 1995, and Paltrow had not yet become the world-renowned actress she is today. Her boyfriend at the time, however, was Brad Pitt, who did already have clout in Hollywood. She said that she had been having a great experience with Miramar until the experience that she called “weird” to Stern.

"I didn't tell anybody all summer that I was talking to Jodi and Megan." – @GwynethPaltrow tells @HowardStern about the events leading up to her going on record about Harvey Weinstein in the @nytimes with @jodikantor and @mega2e: https://t.co/kUxLWiFlTH pic.twitter.com/LNBQnxOBfB — Stern Show (@sternshow) May 24, 2018

Forty-five-year-old Paltrow told Stern that Weinstein asked her to meet him in his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting before shooting for Emma began. At the close of their meeting, he put his hands on her and suggested they go to his bedroom and give each other massages. Gwyneth said she was completely “blindsided” by the request.

She told boyfriend Brad Pitt about the uncomfortable encounter, and while in New York later that year for the opening of Hamlet on Broadway, he confronted the producer about his actions. Paltrow described Pitt “throwing him against the wall, energetically.” She recounted that this was followed by Pitt telling Weinstein, “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,” or something to that effect. Entertainment Weekly reports that a source previously described the encounter by saying that Pitt gave the shamed producer “a Missouri whooping.” The source described Brad as getting in Weinstein’s face, poking his chest, and telling him that he would never do that to Gwyneth again. Paltrow called Pitt “the best” for what he did, saying “he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”