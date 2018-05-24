Watch Adam Levine And James Corden Get Pulled Over By The Cops In New Video

Adam and James had a bit of a run-in with the cops while filming for 'Carpool Karaoke.'

Adam Levine and James Corden found themselves having a bit of a run-in with the law while filming the latest installment of The Late Late Show’s infamous “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Daily Mail reports that a sneak peek of the video released this week shows Adam and James being pulled over by a cop as they were driving around Hollywood together, rolling down their window as he shouts to them from his vehicle.

In the “Carpool Karaoke” preview clip posted online, The Late Late Show host and the Maroon 5 singer can be seen interacting with the policeman who asked them to roll down their window as he blasts his sirens.

Corden can then be heard telling the officer, “Hello, Sir!” before the cop then revealed why he wants to twosome to pull over. The officer then joked, “I’m going to pull you over so you can sing your song for me” before telling the twosome that they were causing a hazard with their driving.

“You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?” the late night host asks, before the cop responds, “Yes. Because you’ve caused a traffic hazard.”

But despite their run-in with the law, it seems as though Corden and Levine had a pretty great time filming the new segment for the CBS talk show.

Also in the preview of their upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” session – which is set to debut in full on the talk show on May 24 – the duo could be seen speeding around a race track as James asks Adam a number of quick-fire questions while he’s behind the wheel.

But while it seems like The Voice judge didn’t actually get into too much trouble with the police as he and the talk show host were pulled over, his “Carpool Karaoke” run-in actually isn’t the first time Levine – who’s a father of two – has had a bit of a run-in with the law while in the car with some famous friends.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for NBC

Blake Shelton revealed earlier this year that he had a confrontation with a cop a few years ago while he, Levine, and their fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson were heading home from New Year’s Eve celebrations together after attending a Maroon 5 gig. Things got so bad that he admitted Levine was left in tears.

Per E! Online, Shelton told the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March, where he recalled how they all were making their way home together in a car driven by a driver when the cops pulled them over.

“Not that we don’t respect the police, but we knew we hadn’t done anything wrong, and so, you can be a little cocky,” Blake said of how he and Kelly reacted to the run-in, which happened in his home state of Oklahoma.

“Adam didn’t see it that way because Adam is from Los Angeles, where you don’t talk back to the police,” he joked of the Maroon 5 singer. “And in Oklahoma, if you’ve got a good point, you do sometimes, you know?”

The country star then admitted that Kelly began “ribbing” the police officer, which Adam clearly didn’t think was a very good idea.

“Adam began to [cry]. He was convinced we were going to jail. He got upset,” Shelton recalled of Levine’s reaction to the incident, admitting that “it got intense.”