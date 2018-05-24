‘Siesta Key’ Kids Filming For Season 2? Juliette Porter Posts Major Spoiler

The buzzy MTV reality show could be back for a second season.

Siesta Key ended on an explosive note (Juliette’s blowout fight with Alex was epic), but it looks like it’s back to the beach—or at least back to the boat—for the lavish-living Florida-based squad.

The first season of Siesta Key ended in March. And while details on a second season of the MTV reality show have been scarce, Siesta Key star Juliette Porter appears to have posted a major spoiler to her Instagram story. Juliette posted a short video clip that shows fellow Siesta Key cast member Madison Hausburg hanging out on a boat with an unidentified male. A TV camera can be seen in the background. The post is captioned with, “It’s not all sunshine in Siesta Key.”

The clip seems to hint that the Siesta Key cast is currently filming the second season of the show.

The Siesta Key Season 1 finale left fans with a lot of unanswered questions regarding Juliette’s on-and-off romantic relationship with rich kid Alex Kompothecras as well as the ongoing drama with the rest of the cast, which includes Chloe Trautman, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes, and recurring cast member Canvas Brummer, who stirred up her own brand of drama in the second half of the season.

My captain ???? A post shared by Juliette Porter (@juliettep0rter) on Apr 29, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

While no official return date has been announced for Siesta Key, Canvas told Cosmopolitan after moving from Atlanta to Florida she landed the reality TV role after getting a job at the tiki bar where Chloe and Kelsey work. Canvas revealed she would be open to shooting a second season of Siesta Key.

“I loved it and I’m definitely 90 percent sure that I want it,” the MTV star told Cosmo. “If Season 2 becomes a thing and if they want me back, I would most likely say yes, but you know: You never know where you’re gonna be when that happens.”

According to the celebrity site J-14, Siesta Key doesn’t just shoot in the summer, as the first season was actually split into “summer” and “winter.”

While Juliette and Alex are still in school, Juliette flew back from Florida State University to Siesta Key every weekend to film the “winter” episodes.

“I leave Tallahassee Thursday nights and I get back to Tallahassee Sunday nights – every week,” Juliette told The Morning Breath in October. Juliette also revealed that Siesta Key is completely unscripted.

“So how that works is like when something crazy like Amanda punching Chloe in the nose happens, they’re gonna roll with it. Like that was completely real, you know what I mean?” she said.

You can see an episode from the first season of Siesta Key below.