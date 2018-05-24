Richie Incognito Placed On Involuntary Psychiatric Hold After Alleged Incident At Florida Gym

The incident reportedly started when Incognito threw a tennis ball, then a dumbbell at another man who was working out at the gym.

NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold earlier this week, following an incident at a gym where he allegedly threw a dumbbell at another man and cursed him out for no apparent reason.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ Sports, the incident took place early on Wednesday morning, as Incognito was working out at an “upscale” Florida gym. The publication also cited the alleged victim, who said that Incognito had started the altercation, throwing a tennis ball at the man “for no reason,” then hurling a dumbbell toward his direction. At the time he was supposedly attacking the alleged victim, Incognito was reportedly “rambling about the government” and telling the man to “get off my f***ing playground.”

It isn’t clear if Richie Incognito was formally arrested, but law enforcement representatives told TMZ Sports said that the four-time Pro Bowl lineman was spoken to by police officers. Multiple sources at the Florida gym told the publication that Incognito was “taken away” by police after the incident.

The altercation took place just weeks after the 34-year-old Incognito, who had last played for the Buffalo Bills, announced his retirement from the NFL, citing health reasons. Specifically, Incognito specified liver and kidney problems and stress as the reasons why he wanted to walk away from the NFL at a relatively young age, adding that he “just [wants] to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Just two days after being released by the #Bills, Richie Incognito reportedly had the cops called on him in Florida today. He allegedly threw a dumbbell at another person: https://t.co/3BL4fouFud — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) May 23, 2018

According to the New York Post, Incognito’s retirement didn’t last long, as he was removed from the Bills’ retired list earlier this week, making him a free agent who can sign with other NFL teams during the ongoing offseason.

In over a decade playing in the NFL since he was selected in the league’s 2005 draft, Incognito has had a checkered career, with the Sporting News naming him as the second dirtiest player in the league in a 2012 poll, behind defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 season. Incognito was also involved in a scandal where he and several other Miami Dolphins were accused of bullying their fellow offensive lineman, Jonathan Martin. Incognito was also among the players tagged by Martin in February when he allegedly shared an Instagram photo of a shotgun, along with the message, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide, or revenge.”

As of this writing, Richie Incognito has yet to comment on the alleged Florida gym incident.