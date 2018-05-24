Ray J And Princess Love Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter Melody Love Norwood

'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' stars Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, have announced the arrival of their first child.

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars, Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Melody Love Norwood, according to People. The arrival of their newborn daughter was hallmarked on Tuesday by a music video which starred LHHH stars Ray J and his wife, Princess Love. The video was a series of candid clips that were recorded over the last nine months of Princess Love’s pregnancy. The video was a compilation of footage from Princess’ sonogram appointments with doctors in addition to snippets from their August wedding.

Ray J shared the touching music video with fans across social media and added the caption, “ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess #GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS.”

Princess Love and Ray J have been vocal about their struggles with fertility and decided to keep Princess’ pregnancy a secret until the end of her second trimester. Love revealed in an Instagram post that she made the decision to keep her pregnancy news a secret because she said it was “bad luck to announce too early.”

Ray J announced to the world that he and his wife were expecting a baby in an interview on The Real.

“I love you Princess, get ready for our journey baby!”

Ray J and Princess’ daughter weighed in at exactly seven pounds and was 19 and a quarter inches long. Ray J said that this is one of the most incredible experiences of his life, according to Radar. The R&B singer said that he is happy that his daughter has arrived and he cannot wait to begin life as a father.

In March, Ray J’s sister Brandy and his mother, Sonja Norwood, decided to skip Ray J and Princess‘ ice-cream themed baby shower. It was reported by People that Ray J’s sister’s and mother’s absence from his special event was due to a disagreement involving Princess.

Brandy said that she couldn’t make the baby shower because she had to perform at a show that she previously made a commitment to, according to VH1.

The singer said that she really wanted to attend the baby shower, but she was unable to attend because of her schedule. Brandy did not have an answer as to why her mother didn’t attend Princess and Ray J’s event to welcome their first child.

“I really wanted to be at the baby shower. I had a show, so that happened. I know my mom would just not not show up to the baby shower. There was something there that I just…I don’t really ask about. You know, families get into it all the time.”

The disagreement allegedly arrived due to the tweets Princess had posted alluding to Ray J cheating. The same month that he married Princess, Ray J confessed that he had been a “little bitty cheater,” according to People. Ray J then stated that he is ready to leave his playboy ways behind to begin the next chapter of his life with his wife.

Brandy said that when families feud, it can hurt a little more than when you’re feuding with a friend or a regular person. The singer said that this is a new situation to the Norwood family and everybody wants “it to go right.”

Happy Mother’s Day???? A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on May 12, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

Brandy said that families “go through things” and a new baby entering the Norwood family is a new situation. Brandy said the family is just tense because they want things to go right. The singer added that the baby will change everyone’s lives and that she is really looking forward to that. Brandy also said that she is looking forward to being an aunt for the first time.