‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Emilia Clarke Hints At Daenerys’ Final Scene

Could Daenerys Targaryen be more than fans suspect?

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones know her as Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons. However, behind the scenes, she is played by the actress, Emilia Clarke. Now, with Season 8 wrapping up and fans eager to find out how the TV series will conclude, Emilia has revealed some information about what happens in her last scene ever for Game of Thrones.

And, if you expect her to drop spoilers, guess again. However, there is plenty to be gleaned from her words, regardless.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke revealed that the last scene she filmed as Daenerys messed her up.

“It f*cked me up,” she revealed. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

It needs to be noted here that this statement is about the last scene involving Daenerys for Season 8 of Game of Thrones, not the last scene Emilia Clarke filmed, as that could be any number of scenes from throughout Season 8. So, her words relate directly to the last time viewers will ever see Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

So, let the speculating begin!

What viewers know now is that something must occur during Season 8 that sheds a disturbing new light on Daenerys.

While Emilia mentions this is Daenerys’ final scene, she doesn’t say how far into Season 8 that this scene occurs. So, it is possible Daenerys could bow out earlier in the season and not at the end. If so, this could add some weight to the Game of Thrones theory from Reddit that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) will have to kill Daenerys in order to craft the sword that will be able to destroy the White Walkers.

Of course, there is also that other theory that sees Daenerys die during childbirth and leaving Jon Snow to raise the child. If this is the case, it would certainly be a shock to the actress who has played the role of such a strong leading character.

Added to this is the suggestion that Daenerys is something other than what fans already know her as. “What Daenerys is” could be theorized in many ways and most likely will be as fans fill in time until Game of Thrones returns.

Of course, it could even be a reference to the fact that having completed this role of a lifetime messed her up emotionally and this comment has nothing to do with the character of Daenerys at all.

As per usual, though, viewers will have to wait until Season 8 airs to find out exactly what happens to Daenerys in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. However, Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year.