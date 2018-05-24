Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ Follows The Misadventures Of A Hard-Drinking Princess

Get ready to be whisked away to a medieval kingdom to follow the misadventures of a princess, an elf, and a demon

Are you a fan of Matt Groening’s work such as The Simpsons and Futurama? Well, get ready for his latest cartoon, entitled Disenchanted.

All of Matt Groening’s cartoons center around a children-friendly premise yet carries plenty of hidden adult content for the grown-up audience. Disenchantment is no exception to this rule.

Netflix has released the following synopsis for Disenchantment.

“In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

According to Variety, the following voice actors will appear in Disenchanted: Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci. Alongside them will be John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman. These actors have all worked alongside Matt Groening before so will likely be familiar to the audience. Joining them will be Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Matt Groening’s work is easy to be visually identified and Disenchanted will be of the same ilk with the series’ animation being done by Rough Draft Studios. This is the same studio that also did the animation for Futurama.

Disenchanted will be released globally on Netflix on August 17. Meaning fans of Groening’s work still have a while to wait. However, there is still Groening’s other works to keep everyone entertained until then.

Matt Groening is probably best known for The Simpsons, a cartoon that has just run it 29th season on the Fox Network and has already been confirmed for the 30th season. While this is an outstanding achievement, in April, The Simpsons aired its 636th episode, making it, officially, the longest-running prime-time television series ever. This beat the previous record held by Gunsmoke.

Disenchanted is the newest endeavor for Matt Groening since Futurama finished its run in 2009. As Entertainment Weekly points out, this means that Disenchantment will be the first new series created by Groening in two decades.

When asked about this new show last year, Matt Groening had the following to say.

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

Netflix has also released some promotional images for Disenchantment. You can view these below.

Disenchantment will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 17, 2018, with ten episodes.