Bella Thorne Shows Off Toned Tummy In Barely-There Red Bikini

She's got it and she's flaunting it!

With a body like hers, can you blame Bella Thorne for wanting to show it off on her Instagram page? Just yesterday, the actress wowed her 17 million-plus followers with a sexy bikini picture.

In the photo, Bella pairs red sweatpants with a barely-there red bikini top as she walks on a beach. The 20-year-old plays with her hair as she looks down to the ground. The snapshot, which was taken at a side angle, gives fans a good look at Bella’s incredibly fit stomach. You can even see the outline of her stomach muscle sticking out from that angle.

Thorne captioned the post, “Came thru drippin,” seemingly alluding to her wet hair. In all, the photo posted yesterday earned her a ton of accolades including 583,000 plus likes as well as 2,200 plus comments. Many fans were quick to mention that they have seen her most recent film, Midnight Sun, while other fans commented on her incredible body.

“Beautiful body. Beautiful soul.”

“You body is calling me, whenever you are is exactly where I want to be, don’t blame me ain’t my fault you are hot,” another fan wrote.

Earlier in the week, Thorne wowed fans with another bathing suit photo, but this time her swimsuit choice was just a little less revealing. In the photo that was posted five days ago, Thorne can be seen rocking a yellow one piece with colorful stitching around the outline of the suit. That particular photo also gained the actress a ton of attention with 898,000 likes and 3,600 comments.

Many fans also commented on this particular picture to let Bella know that even though she was wearing a one-piece swimsuit, her body still looked fabulous.

“Where did ya get that suit? It is hawtt,” one fan wrote.

“I love how. Natural you look compared to most of the fake looking celebrities,” another quipped.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 22, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

As fans can tell, Bella is no stranger to showing off her body. Earlier today, the Daily Mail shared photos of the 20-year-old in a white crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and a denim jacket. She completed her chic look with oversized pink sunglasses and silver studded heels. Thorne was reportedly in NYC on Tuesday for an appearance on MTV’s TRL in their famed Time Square studio in the Big Apple.

In March, Thorne’s film Midnight Sun hit theaters. According to IMDB.com, the movie follows the love story between a 17-year-old girl who has a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight and a hunky teen boy played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

To get a peek at more bikini pics this summer, you can follow Bella’s Instagram account here.