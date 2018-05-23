Gwyneth Paltrow Admits That She Occasionally Smokes Pot

Perhaps that's where all her Goopy ideas stemmed from?

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted to smoking pot when talking about her recent engagement party.

The star is currently engaged to Brad Falchuk and they hosted a huge engagement party recently that included over 300 people, some being big-name stars. The list of celebrities included Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and Reese Witherspoon.

When asked by Howard Stern during the interview, Paltrow, 45, admitted to occasionally smoking pot.

“Sometimes. It’s legal now in California,” she revealed.

However, she wouldn’t snitch on other celebrities that were present at the party, even when Stern mentioned that Cameron Diaz smoked pot. Although, she did say that Kate Hudson “doesn’t smoke because she’s pregnant.”

Paltrow also denied she was smoking pot during the engagement party.

According to People, while pot “remains federally illegal, recreational marijuana sales became legal in California on Jan. 1, after Proposition 64 was voted into law.”

However, while pot can be used for recreational use, there are regulations in regard to how much you can purchase. According to California law, you must be 21 years or older and can only legally purchase one ounce of cannabis per day. As People points out, that would be enough to fill “a few dozen joints.” Users can also purchase up to “8 grams of cannabis concentrates found in marijuana edibles such as candies, brownies and breakfast bars.”

Perhaps this is where all her kooky ideas for her Goop website came from prior to her parting ways with the website last year. These ideas include inserting Jade eggs into one’s vagina to help “hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” according to the Telegraph, through to recipes for smoothies that will cost you more than $200 to make according to the Daily Mail. Of course, that last one doesn’t contain pot, but it will likely fill that void after getting the munchies, so long as one can afford to make it after purchasing the pot and the ingredients.

While Paltrow and Falchuk had a huge engagement party, Gwyneth admitted it was likely the wedding would be a more subdued event, even if this was the first time she has planned a wedding for herself. While previously married, Gwyneth eloped with Chris Martin in 2003.

“We had a big engagement that was the big thing. I think we’ll do something very small [for the wedding].”

She did admit to being very excited about planning for the wedding though, regardless of the size.