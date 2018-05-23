Amy Roloff Posts Candid Snaps With Boyfriend Chris Marek

It seems as though Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek’s relationship has been going very smoothly.

Today on her Instagram account, the Little People Big World star shared a series of photos of herself and Chris on what appears to be a fun getaway. Along with nine images, Roloff shared with her fans that she, Chris, and his family enjoyed a camping trip this past weekend.

“I love the Northwest! It’s right up there w/ my home state of Michigan. Had so much fun camping this past wkend w/ Chris and his family. We were just NE of Orofino ID by Clear Water River in the mountains. Just beautiful! Summers on baby,” the mother of four wrote while including the hashtags #amyssecondactcontinues, #chrisandamymoments, #nwliving, and #lovethe outdoors.

The first in the series of photos shows Amy and Chris posing in front of a beautiful Pacific Northwestern landscape. Amy is all smiles as she puts her head against Chris’ and looks into the camera. The other photos from the series of pictures include a photo of Amy grilling, a picture of a camping tent, a bonfire, and Amy and Chris riding a four-wheeler together.

Though she just put up the post on her account a little over two hours ago, Amy’s series of photos has already gained a good amount of attention including over 14,000 likes as well as 400 plus comments. Many of the reality star’s fans made comments on how beautiful the scenery in Amy’s photos looked while countless other fans commented on Amy and Chris’ relationship.

A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on May 23, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

“It is wonderful to see you both so happy.”

“I’m happy you both have each other. Chris is a perfect match for you. Best wishes,” another fan wrote.

Earlier today, Amy was the subject of a little bit of controversy. As the Inquisitr shared, Roloff has reportedly been jealous of her ex-husband Matt’s new girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and the time that she has been spending with her kids and grandkids. On a recent episode of Little People Big World, Amy confessed that working with Caryn has been very challenging for her. As fans of the show know, Caryn has been at the farm for years and helps Matt and Amy manage it.

“Working with Caryn and Matt has been difficult. Seeing her with Jackson… it’s difficult. These are my kids and my grandbabies. It’s definitely been the hardest thing to watch.”

A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on May 16, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT

Fans are sure to see the rest of the drama pan out in front of the cameras on the remainder of this season of the hit show.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.