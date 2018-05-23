‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Accuses Her Of Cheating On Twitter: ‘Change Your Patterns’

Kailyn Lowry's ex-girlfriend just shared a number of shocking tweets.

Kailyn Lowry reportedly cheated on ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter with her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

On Twitter, after it was revealed that Marroquin had gone public with allegations claiming he and Lowry hooked up around the time he dated Briana DeJesus, Potter spoke out against the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three, suggesting that Marroquin’s reveal had confirmed her infidelity.

“Wow. Lol she was actually dating me at the time,” Potter wrote to the Grace Report on May 21.

In a series of tweets that followed, Potter seemingly went on a rant against Lowry, suggesting that she had been defending her for nothing. She also said that she’s been keeping her mouth closed as her former girlfriend continues to make headlines for her hookup with her ex-husband and her reported fight with co-star Briana DeJesus, who briefly dated Marroquin, at the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As her tweets continued, Potter spoke of someone who she did a lot for taking advance of her.

“This sh*t is tooooo predictable. Change your patterns,” she advised.

As fans may recall, Lowry cheated on former boyfriend Jordan Wenner with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera years ago and more recently, she was accused of cheating on Javi Marroquin with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez. At the end of 2016, Lowry began dating Lopez before she and Marroquin were officially divorced and wasted no time getting pregnant with his child.

That said, Potter didn’t send her message about changing patterns to anyone in particular.

I promise I got my eyes open pic.twitter.com/4tRDEP6n5O — DP (@dp_one_four) April 29, 2018

Kailyn Lowry spent several months with Dominique Potter last year before attempting to rekindle her relationship with Javi Marroquin.

During an interview earlier this week, Lowry opened up about her decision to try and reconcile with Marroquin, explaining that while they both gave their relationship another shot, they knew deep down that a reunion simply wasn’t in the cards. Around the same time, Marroquin reportedly began dating their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, but parted ways with the mother of two in February of this year.

At the moment, Lowry claims to be single but that doesn’t mean her life is free of men. In fact, Lowry will be continuing to juggle her three children’s fathers, including Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, for many years to come.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.