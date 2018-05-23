Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The Celtics head back to Boston after absorbing two losses in Cleveland, but a road win for LeBron James and the Cavaliers could give them a stranglehold on the NBA Eastern Conference Final series.

After two bruising losses in Cleveland, the Boston Celtics return to their home court on Wednesday hoping that the TD Garden atmosphere can help them find the tight defense and crisp shooting touch that lifted them to a short-lived 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series against LeBron James and the Cavaliers, as Game Five will live stream from Boston.

The Celtics had no answer for James defensively in the two Cleveland games, with the superstar scoring 27 and sparking his teammates with 12 assists in Game 3, then pouring in 44 points of his own to lead Cleveland to a hard-fought nine-point victory in Game 4.

But though the Cavaliers bring momentum into the matchup, and have been tipped by Las Vegas oddsmakers as a one-point favorite to win Game Five, they will be facing a Celtics team that under Coach Brad Stevens in this year’s postseason have been a different, and far superior, squad on the parquet floor of TD Garden.

The Celtics have yet to lose a home game in the 2018 NBA playoffs, taking all nine they have played, including four against the Milwaukee Bucks, three against the Philadelphia 76ers and two so far against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Five matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 19,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 23 — 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Boston’s sophomore sensation Jaylen Brown was his team’s only 20-plus point scorer in Game Four. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Celtics 21-year-old sophomore star out of the University of California, Jaylen Brown, regained his scoring touch in Game 4, tallying 25 after being held to just 10 in the Game 3 disaster when the Boston absorbed a 30-point drubbing. Before that Game 3 outing, Brown had topped 20 points in his last three straight playoff games, and his team will need at least that many from their 2016 Number Three overall draft pick to help them win Game 5.

Stevens may be tempted to start a bigger lineup, inserting six-foot, 10-inch, 260-pound Aron Baynes into his starting lineup for the first time in the series. Baynes grabbed five offensive rebounds and seven total in Game 4, and his size could help to disrupt the Cavaliers on both ends of the court.

A loss in Game 5 could spell doom for the Celtics as they shoot to qualify for the 22nd NBA Finals appearance in the history of the league’s most successful franchise. If they fall behind 3-2, they will face a must-win Game Six on Cleveland’s home court.

Watch a preview of the Cavaliers vs. Celtics crucial Game 5 in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 showdown, log in to ESPN3, the free, online-only network of the sports media giant ESPN, by going to this link. The ESPN3 streaming network is free with almost any internet service provider subscription.

Another way to watch the deadlock-breaker in this explosive Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA playoff series with a free live stream, but without a cable subscription, is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now by visiting this link. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong trial, fans can watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 5 live stream for free.