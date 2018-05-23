Kandi And Brandi Dreier Weight-Loss Pictures: Twin Sisters Lost 400 Pounds After ‘My 600-LB Life’ Appearance

The two have made a dramatic change after appearing on the show last year.

Kandi and Brandi Dreier are two of the biggest (no pun intended) success stories from My 600-LB Life, and now the twin sisters are back to show off their weight loss pictures and dramatically smaller figures.

The 30-year-old Vancouver women came to the TLC docu-series each weighing close to 600 pounds, and were in desperate need of a life change. Through My 600-LB Life, they were able to make some much-needed changes to their lives and both underwent gastric bypass surgery. As InTouch noted, the changes transformed their lives.

“Food doesn’t rule our lives anymore,” Brandi told People magazine in the months after they appeared on the show. “Sometimes I forget to eat because the hunger isn’t there.”

The two said they are now living on a balanced diet that includes plenty of salads and fresh foods, and the results are showing. The My 600-LB Life participants have been sharing their successes through weight-loss photos and interviews about their life changes.

Like nearly all those featured on the show, Kandi and Brandi Dreier had a traumatic upbringing that led to an addiction to food. Their mother was an alcoholic and their father sold drugs, and both were molested by a friend of the family, setting them on a course where food became a “babysitter” that cared for them while their parents were absent.

The journey has not been without its setbacks. During her road to weight loss, Kandi suffered heart failure and had to be placed in a medically induced coma. She was eventually able to recover, and has not lost a beat on her weight-loss regimen.

Within the last year, both Kandi and Brandi Dreier have lost 200 pounds, and they have showed off the changes in a series of weight-loss pictures. A few months ago, Brandi shared a collage of pictures of both herself and her sister, and has also posted some snaps of the man in her life — and her much, much smaller figure.

Brandi now said she hopes that their amazing transformation can be motivation for others who feel desperate about situation and are considering gastric bypass surgery.

“They just need to stay focused, and if they really want it, it can happen,” Brandi said. “But the surgery is not like you have it and it’s fixed. You have to work at it.”

Those looking for more weight-loss pictures of Kandi and Brandi Dreier can check out the official My 600-LB Life web page, which posts photo updates from their subjects each week.