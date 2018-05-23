‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Close To Being Fired From The Show

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is reportedly very close to being fired from the show. The mother-of-three has been pushing buttons with MTV and production for months now, and things are coming to a boil with all of the drama.

According to a May 23 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jenelle Evans is skating on some pretty “thin ice.” Evans, who brings a ton of drama to the show due to her explosive arguments with significant others, legal woes, and custody battles, is said to be close to termination when it comes to her job on Teen Mom 2.

Sources tell the magazine that Jenelle’s future with the reality series is uncertain at the moment, and that production is on the bubble when it comes to firing her.

“[Jenelle] remains on very, very thin ice with MTV and could be fired from the show,” an insider revealed.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently refused to attend the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming in New York City last weekend. Jenelle has allegedly been making a ton of demands, and the cast and crew of the show are getting sick of it.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Evans’ husband, David Eason, was previously fired from the reality series after he made homophobic comments via his Twitter account. Fans spoke out against David for his online statements, and soon after MTV announced that they were cutting ties with the father of Jenelle’s third child. Since that time rumors have been flying that Jenelle may be the next cast member to go.

“Jenelle will be interviewed this week for the Teen Mom reunion since she refused to go to New York City for filming. Jenelle’s husband won’t be interviewed since he was fired from the show. David has expressed interest in sitting down with [host] Dr. Drew Pinsky, but at this point, who knows if that will happen.”

Meanwhile, although Jenelle Evans was absent from the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming, there was no lack of drama. Over the course of the weekend, a physical altercation broke out against Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany. The girls got into a fight on stage, which included hair pulling, but Kail told fans that the altercation had nothing to do with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom Briana previously dated.

After the Teen Mom 2 reunion brawl was revealed online, Jenelle Evans took to her Twitter account to speak out about the incident. Evans revealed that she was “so glad” she stayed home from NYC to be with her babies. “Too much drama,” she wrote.