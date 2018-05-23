Tiffany Trump Featured Playing Anti-Trump Card Game On Instagram

Tiffany Trump is currently attending Georgetown Law School, and is the child of Marla Maples.

Amid reports that her relationship with her father is a little bit “strained,” Tiffany Trump was snapped on an Instagram story playing an anti-Trump card game with her classmates.

According to People Magazine, Tiffany Trump went with some friends to D.C.-based bar HalfSmoke, where she posted a story of herself playing Trumped-Up Cards, which is a Cards Against Humanity-type game that pokes fun at the current President’s catch-phrases, mal mots, and faux pas.

Trump, 24, was spotted in the bar with a “mystery man,” whom she was playing cards with, on her first official date since she broke up with her long-term boyfriend, Ross Mechanic.

The Daily Mail has screenshots of the fun night out — which also involved milkshakes — since Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours.

You can check out some of the photos here.

Naturally, the blogosphere went into a total tizzy, because they didn’t expect the daughter of a sitting President to be so openly critical of him.

However, by all accounts, Tiffany’s relationship with her father is questionable, at best.

Trump, himself, has admitted that he enjoys a closer relationship with Ivanka Trump, his daughter with first wife Ivana Trump who is also a current senior adviser to the President. Tiffany Trump, for her part, was mostly raised on the West Coast by her mother, Marla Maples, and only saw her infamous father during the summer and for special holidays.

While Tiffany has said that she enjoys a close relationship with her half-sister, Ivanka, she isn’t as close to any of her half-brothers: Donald Jr. and Eric, with Ivana, and Barron, with Trump’s current wife Melania.

Since her father was elected, however, Tiffany’s relationship with him has allegedly been non-existent.

According to published reports, Tiffany Trump holds much more liberal views than the ones her father has been pushing, as of late. Additionally, Tiffany has told friends that she doesn’t appreciate her father’s views on women’s rights, either.

As a result, Tiffany and her father can go months without speaking to one another. And while the White House did not return People’s request for a comment on this latest development with the youngest Trump daughter, it’s safe to say that he’s not very happy with the way things have been going.

For the most part, however, Tiffany Trump has kept her name out of the press in a bad way since her father became President — all most people know about her is that she’s going to Georgetown, and she split up with her long-time boyfriend.