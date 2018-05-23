‘The Chew’ Cancelled By ABC Drawing Mixed Reactions On Social Media, Including Soap Fans

'The Chew' is a goner and will be replaced by a show everyone is quite familiar with.

In a surprising move by ABC, they have chosen to say goodbye to The Chew. According to TV Line that reported the news on Wednesday, they have cancelled the cooking/lifestyle show and replacing it with a third hour of Good Morning America in the fall. This cancellation comes just about a week after other networks rocked the boat with cancellations of several fan-favorite prime time shows.

The Chew is in its seventh season and has been a part of the daytime lineup since 2011 when it slid into the spot that used to belong to a soap opera. Hosts Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon brought their own unique blend of humor, tips, and of course, good food. The show is expected to air through the summer with new episodes, but will then be gone to make room for Good Morning America.

There are no more details yet on whether GMA will have a different format than the actual morning program or if it will be more of a lifestyle segment similar to The Chew. According to Variety, the hour in the afternoon for Good Morning America will be taped, not live like in the mornings. They are still working on who the hosts will be and the official name for the third hour.

Ben Sherwood, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, put out a statement sharing his sentiments on the daytime shake-up.

“For seven years, The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

He then dished a little on the business benefits of replacing The Chew with another hour of GMA.

“Over the past six years, Good Morning America has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show. We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour. While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet.”

There are mixed reactions on social media concerning this surprise announcement. One faithful watcher of the show expressed their dislike over the cancellation saying, “This ticks me off–a LOT. I watch The Chew daily and thoroughly enjoy it. Have watched since season 1 and actually like it a lot more now than I did when there were 5 co-hosts. Why do we need a third hour of GMA? Argh. So angry!”

While some people never really cared for or watched The Chew, they are annoyed that Good Morning America is taking up yet another hour. Many of the comments are angry soap fans who are making their feelings known on how they feel about this piece of news. All My Children was replaced by The Chew back in 2011, which made them very angry and upset. One Life to Live was also among the departed at the same time as AMC. This rocked daytime television big time. Many soap fans are now saying that this is payback for getting rid of the two ABC soaps.

Carla Hall just recently had a guest spot on the only remaining ABC soap, General Hospital, as a head cook and a chef for the Nurses Ball. It was something that she said she enjoyed very much. Now that she will be out of a job, maybe she will reappear again sometime in the future.