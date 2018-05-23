Royal Wedding Photographer Shares Secret Of Getting Children To Cooperate For Official Portrait

What happens when you bring 10 children together and try to get them to pose for a photo? Total and utter chaos.

In a report from People, photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who took the royal wedding photos, confessed that everyone has been asking him how he was able to get all the children to sit nicely and smile for the camera at the same time. His answer? Candy.

Alexi says that when he was beginning to set up one photo, placing The Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty in their chairs, he could hear kids crying in the background as the scene grew a little chaotic. Luckily, his brilliant plan then sprung into action.

“And then I heard this magic word behind me that was Smarties, which is obviously an English Candy, much like M&Ms, and they were being bribed with one Smartie here and one Smartie there. So as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out, ‘Who likes Smarties?’, and then everybody hands up, smiles, even some of the adults I think put their hands up,” he dished.

The photographer also said that the magic word of the day was “smarties” in order to get the great shots. Not surprisingly he also thanked the candy for helping him navigate through photos.

While Lexi was tasked with taking and setting up six photos in just 25 minutes, he rose to the occasion. The famed photographer also dished that there was a “joyful” feel in the room following the wedding, with parents trying to tend to their kids and aunts and uncles talking to one another, giving it a family feel.

“There were lots of smiles.”

When explaining how he placed everyone for the photos, Lubomirski told press that he wanted the photos to feel less like a “sports team photo” and more like a family photo. That is the reason why he has some children standing, some children sitting on laps, and some children sitting on the floor.

As soon as Kensington Royal posted the family photo with the children on Instagram, fans on social media went absolutely crazy. The photo has already gained over 1.9 million likes as well as 12,000 plus comments in just a few short days. Not surprisingly, a ton of fans took to the comments to congratulate Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, on their marriage while countless other fans commented on the children.

“Meghan and her mom are both stunning! How did the photographer get every child to smile at the same time!”

“Great pic. Wow, kids are all happy and staying in place. Great photographer,” another fan gushed.

In a previous statement, the photographer said that it was an “honor and privilege” to document the Royal Wedding and it’s an event that he “will happily never forget.”