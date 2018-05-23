‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Pregnant Wife, Mackenzie Standifer, Poses With A Swan In A Red Bikini

Ryan Edwards' pregnant wife recently participated in a fun photo shoot.

Ryan Edwards may be in the midst of a number of legal issues but that hasn’t stopped his wife, Mackenzie Standifer from enjoying her pregnancy.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on May 23, Standifer appears to be quite excited to be welcoming her first child with the troubled Teen Mom OG star and recently participated in a fun summer-themed pregnancy photoshoot with Tennessee-based photographer Chistan C. George.

“Mackenzie and I officially pulled out Juan the Swan and Domingo the flamingo! They are now available for Mini Sessions,” George wrote in the caption of one of her photos.

Also in George’s caption, the photographer suggested that the reality star actually fell into the water a number of times as she attempted to get the perfect shot. George then teased a series of bloopers which are reportedly coming soon.

Although the entire series of photos has not yet been released publicly, George did post one of his photos of Standifer on his Instagram page and in the photograph, the pregnant reality star was seen posing on an inflated swan in what appeared to be a lake. However, while she was wearing a small red bikini, she kept the majority of her baby bump out of sight.

Ryan Edwards and his wife first confirmed their baby news during an episode of the seventh season of Teen Mom OG earlier this week. At the time, Mackenzie Standifer was quite excited to share her pregnancy news with her loved ones but Edwards didn’t seem to be very enthused. He even joked that he and Standifer should separate until their child is about three years old.

As fans may have seen, Edwards and Standifer’s baby news was followed just one day later by reports of a past arrest.

In March, it was confirmed that Edwards had been taken into custody in Tennessee after violating his probation by failing a court-ordered drug test earlier this year. In recent years, Edwards has been struggling with an addiction to drugs and during the Teen Mom OG Season 7 reunion special, he admitted to host Dr. Drew Pinsky that he didn’t have a solid recovery plan in place.

During the reunion, Edwards claimed that he has been unable to find a drug recovery program that will work with him because he is a reality star. In turn, Dr. Pinsky pointed out that he’s worked with tons of famous people and never heard of someone being denied help due to their celebrity status.