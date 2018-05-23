Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Putting Pressure’ On Sofia Richie To Get Pregnant

Scott Disick is reportedly ready to become a father again, and he allegedly wants his teenage girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to be the mother of his fourth child.

According to a May 23 report by Life & Style Magazine, Scott Disick has decided that he would like to have another baby. Disick is already the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. However, Scott is allegedly “pressuring” his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to get pregnant.

Sources tell the magazine that Scott Disick is “crazy about” Sofia Richie, and that he knows if the couple have a baby together he’ll be able to make his way into her wealthy family, which includes her father, music icon Lionel Richie, who is estimated to be worth around $200 million.

“Scott is putting pressure on Sofia to have a baby. He’s crazy about her. He loves living a lavish lifestyle, and pushing Sofia to have a baby is a way into her wealthy family.”

The insider goes on to reveal that Scott Disick is becoming less of a presence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since his split with Kourtney Kardashian. Now he’s allegedly worried that he’ll be “forgotten” and end up losing all of his endorsement deals, which is a big source of income for him. Disick is said to be worth about $16 million thanks to those deals, as well as his reality TV money. “He’ll do whatever it takes to continue living the lifestyle he’s become accustom to,” the source stated.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has allegedly inked a deal to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians next season, and is reportedly ditching her modeling career to focus on nothing but her relationship with Scott Disick and her new gig on the famous family’s TV show.

“Sofia was a hot model that people wanted to hire, like Gigi or Bella Hadid, before she met Scott. Now she’s not doing any of that,” another source claims. “[She] was a rising star, now she is just Scott’s girlfriend.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for about a year, and the couple have been spotted out with Scott’s three children multiple times. It seems that the pair like having the little ones around, and that Sofia doesn’t mind spending time with Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. Perhaps fans will get to see more of that, as well as any possible pregnancy talk, in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.