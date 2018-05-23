‘Black Panther’ Director Hints At Donald Glover Role In Sequel

The 'Atlanta' creator may soon find himself in the nation of Wakanda.

Famed rapper, actor, and director Donald Glover could reportedly be joining the Marvel universe for the eventual sequel to the blockbuster hit Black Panther, and there’s a chance it could be as a villain.

According to Metro, Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is allegedly trying to enlist the “Atlanta” creator as a bad guy in Black Panther 2.

Metro‘s source stated that, “Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther‘s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres.”

The source also said, “One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Donald Glover. Nothing is set in stone but ‘informal talks’ [are happening] between Ryan, Glover, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen.”

Donald has had a fruitful run recently, releasing chart-topping hits “Redbone” and “This Is America” under his alter-ego rap moniker Childish Gambino. On top of this he also has enjoyed the success and critical acclaim of his first solo television project, Atlanta, which airs on FX. He is also featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which he takes on the role of a younger Lando Calrissian, a role previously occupied by Billy Dee Williams in the original Star Wars films.

This relationship with The Walt Disney Corporation seems to provide a natural gateway for Donald to further his participation in Marvel films, given that both the franchises are owned by Disney.

With these talks also comes the possibility of a return of Michael B. Jordan to the Black Panther world as well, but writers are still yet to decide if the previous film’s villain will return in some capacity.

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

However, if he does not return to his role in the eventual sequel, it’s likely the “Redbone” rapper would play some kind of villain.

Even if Donald is chosen to play a role in the Black Panther sequel, it would not be his first role in the Marvel universe, let alone a villainous role. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the rapper held a small role as Aaron Davis, a criminal who later becomes “The Prowler” in the Marvel comic book series. That same character is also the uncle to another character named Miles Morales, who Donald provides the voice for in the television series, Ultimate Spider-Man.

Black Panther 2 has no confirmed release date yet.