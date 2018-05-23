‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren Burnham Announce Wedding Date And Venue

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, have officially announced their wedding plans. The couple got engaged after Arie chose to propose to Becca Kufrin during the finale, but later called off the engagement in hopes of winning Lauren back.

According to a May 23 report by Us Weekly, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham appeared on The View this week to reveal that they have set their wedding date and booked a venue. The pair announced that they will be getting married on January 12, 2019 in Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue, and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12, next year,” Burnham said during her appearance on the show. “It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

Many fans of The Bachelor expected the couple to tie the knot on television due to the amount of press their relationship has gotten, and the fact that Arie ended his first engagement on TV. However, that is not the case. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have chosen to keep their wedding day private and not allow ABC cameras to film their nuptials.

Arie reveals that the wedding will have around 100 guests, which will include close friends and family members. However, the Bachelor and his fiance did consider getting married on television but only if it “worked” with their timeline.

Meanwhile, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s former fiance, Becca Kufrin, has finished her stint as the latest star of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Kufrin has confirmed that she is happily engaged to the winner of Season 14, and that she feels like this time her engagement will “stick,” unlike the messy, short-lived romance she had with Arie. Fans can watch Becca’s season when it debuts on ABC on Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

“I watched all of last season back. I think that being in a relationship, there is a lot that you miss. When [Arie] is going on dates with other women, it helps to see his journey with all the other girls,” Becca revealed. “Being on this side now, I can empathize a bit more. I can see what it is to try to sift through each person and each relationship to find the best one. At the end of the day, he had to follow his heart. I wanted to do the same thing for me.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have both wished Becca Kufrin the best in her Bachelorette journey.