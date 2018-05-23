Slimmed Down Kelly Clarkson Busts A Move Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Rob Kardashian isn’t the only reality TV star losing weight.

Kelly Clarkson, the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol, posted an Instagram photo of herself in her dressing room for the season finale of The Voice, looking quite trim. In it she wears a red, sequenced Ashish gown.

Her fans posted mostly positive responses, from simply “Very pretty” to “Damn girl.” Of course there were a few naysayer when it comes to fad diets and unhealthy ways to lose weight.

Clarkson is 36 years old (rapidly approaching middle age) and the mother of two, so maintaining a trim figure can be a challenge.

Clarkson recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her secret to maintaining her looks. She said, “I have to shout out my whole glam squad. I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX, it’s all like a sausage.”

On Sunday night, Clarkson showcased her curvy-but-trim figure in a black, Christian Siriano gown, when she hosted the Billboard Music Awards.

As reported by CNN, Clarkson clarified some comments she made to Attitude magazine about battling her weight.

She was quoted in the magazine as saying, “When I was really skinny I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

She later wrote on Twitter, “Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin.”

According to HealthyCeleb.com, Clarkson’s personal trainer is Nora James, with whom she has worked since early 2012. James says she first studies the mind and body of her clients so that she can tailor a workout routine for them.

The site says James makes Clarkson do different exercises each day as James gets bored easily, and James’ favorite exercise is boxing, so she also makes Clarkson do that as well.

Fellow reality TV star Rob Kardashian recently lost several pounds, although it’s not clear if weight-loss surgery was involved.

Clarkson rose to fame by winning the first American Idol contest in 2002. The reality series was an immediate hit for Fox Broadcasting Company and made Clarkson a household name. Since then she’s appeared on other contest-themed shows such as The Voice, Britain’s Got More Talent, Lip Sync Battle and Dancing with the Stars. She has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide.