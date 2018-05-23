Kym Herjavec Moms Like A Champ In Adorable Post With 1-Month-Old Twins

New mom Kym Herjavec isn’t just a pro in the ballroom, she’s also a pro when it comes to motherhood.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kym’s husband, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavek, posted a photo of twins Haven and Hudson wearing adorable, matching knitted hats with bear ears. In the caption of the photo, the businessman confesses that he cannot believe that it’s already been one month with these “angels.”

And following in the footsteps of her husband, Kym Herjavec also shared a photo of herself and the twins on her own Instagram page yesterday. In the sweet picture, the 41-year-old looks like a pro as she cradles each of the twins in her arms. Each member of the family is dressed in white as Kym smiles and looks into her son Hudson’s eyes.

“One month today. Thanks @glennnutley for taking this pic! Will be so special to look back on xoxo.”

Fans of the former Dancing With The Stars pro went crazy over the picture with likes and comments. In just one day of posting the black and white photo, it gained over 40,000 likes as well as 460 plus comments. Many fans told Kym that she looks like a professional mom while others couldn’t help but comment on how cute the twins are.

“Oh Kym, they are beautiful! Good luck and continued happiness with those babies!”

“Looks like you’ve got this DOWN,” another fan wrote.

The new mother is no stranger to posting photos of the newest members of her family on her Instagram account. Since they were born a month ago, Kym has already posted five pictures of the babies. On the flip side, Robert Herjavec has also joined in on the posting fun, sharing three photos of the twins over the course of a month. From time to time, the two also feature the babies on their Instagram stories.

The couple first met on the set of Dancing With the Stars in 2015 when they were partnered together. According to People, the pair tied the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on July 31, 2016. Stars like Donny Osmond, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass were all present at the wedding.

Then, in December of 2017, Kym took to her Instagram page to announce to fans that she and Robert were expecting. Herjavec posted a photo of an ultrasound along with the caption “it’s a thumbs up” to share the news. That particular post gained tons of attention with over 40,000 likes and 2,100 plus comments.

Fans will just have to sit back and wait to what Kym posts next.