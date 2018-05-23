Celine Dion Talks About Her Health As She Return To Las Vegas Stage After Canceled Shows

Celine said she was "nervous" to perform again following her recent health issues.

Celine Dion is stepping back onto the Las Vegas stage and giving fans an update on her health after canceling a string of shows over the past few weeks following complications with her ear. Entertainment Tonight reports that Dion was back on top form as she returned to Vegas on May 22 where she acknowledged her recent struggles, which she referred to as “a little health issue.”

Appearing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City as part of her hugely popular residency shows, Dion told the crowd who gathered at her first concert in several weeks following a few issues with her ear, “You know, it’s been a while since we’ve done a show. I had a little health issue — don’t we all.”

“But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back,” Celine then continued while addressing the audience, before admitting that she was actually feeling pretty nervous to return to the stage. “The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.”

Celine then continued to tell the Las Vegas crowd about just how nervous she was to perform again that night, admitting that she had “butterflies” before stepping on stage for the thousands of fans who had gathered to see her.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight,” she said, admitting that she was actually worried that no one would show up or would think that she would cancel the show again.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” the star continued. “You can see so many shows in Vegas and I’m so very grateful.”

It was confirmed on Twitter that Celine would be back on the stage for the first time in more than a month earlier in the day, as her team posted a snap of the star on stage alongside the caption, “She’s back tonight…” which was written in both English and her native language, French.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Giving fans an extra treat during her first show back, Celine also performed her new track “Ashes” from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, marking the first time she’d performed the song live.

Dion’s team posted a clip of the performance of the song to her Instagram page, which has already been viewed more than 163,000 times in the first two hours since it was shared.

As reported by Billboard, in March, Dion canceled three weeks worth of Las Vegas shows she was expected to perform in March and April. She was then scheduled to take a few weeks off before returning to the stage on May 22, which she used to recover from her recent health issues.

The news was announced in a post on Celine’s Facebook post which confirmed that she was suffering from a middle ear condition titled Patulous Eustachian tube and had been struggling with the issue for more than a year.

The statement from Dion’s team explained that the condition “causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing” which is why Celine was unable to perform for a while. Her team then noted that she would be undergoing a “minimally invasive surgical procedure” to correct the ear issue.