‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Posts Candid Selfie With Beau Randall Emmett

The Bravo star posted a rare selfie with her man.

Lala Kent has confirmed that her boyfriend Randall Kent is her rock. The Vanderpump Rules beauty took to Instagram to post a candid selfie of herself and her movie producer boyfriend as they hung out on the beach in California. Lala is wearing a black hoodie in the photo as she gives her man a kiss on the cheek. The Bravo star captioned the photo of Randall with, “My rock star.”

The new photo comes a few days after Vanderpump Rules fans saw Lala forgive longtime friend James Kennedy for his hurtful comments about Randall Emmett. On the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala Kent recounted the hurtful and “disgusting” comments James Kennedy made about her man when he called him a “fat Rolls Royce.” Lala became emotional as she talked about James’ hurtful digs. Kent’s SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump even went to console her when she briefly walked off the set of the Bravo reunion.

Bravo host Andy Cohen later asked Lala if Randall had watched the episodes with James’ remarks about him, and Kent revealed that she prayed “that the footage wouldn’t air.” Unfortunately, it did.

“I told James, ‘If it does air, just so you know, our friendship is going to be different,’ and it is. I just don’t feel safe around him anymore,'” Lala Kent said, according to E! News.

By the end of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, Lala Kent and James Kennedy had made amends, with the DJ apologizing for his remarks about Randall. Still, it’s unlikely that Pump Rules fans will ever see Lala and Randall double dating with James and his girlfriend, Raquel.

My rockstar. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on May 23, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

An Inquisitr previously reported, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are back in Los Angeles after a recent trip to Cannes, France. Lala appeared with Randall at the premiere of his new film, Gotti, and she later posed with her beau for a photo in which she was seen sans makeup once they returned to Los Angeles. Randall posted the photo to his Instagram.

Happy Sunday. Home in Los Angeles A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on May 20, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were very secretive about their relationship early on, prompting some of Lala’s Vanderpump Rules castmates to accuse her of dating a married man. The recent Vanderpump Rules reunion was the first time Lala even mentioned her man by name on camera.

But in recent months, the couple has become much more open about their relationship as they start to share photos of one another to their social media pages.

Vanderpump Rules will return for its seventh season on Bravo later this year.